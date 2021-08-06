Japanische Verkaufscharts: The World Ends With You und Ace Attorney starten durch

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 26. Juli bis zum 1. August 2021 liegen vor. Auch in Japan ist da NEO: The World Ends with You erschienen und anders als bei uns in Deutschland schießt das Spiel auch an die Spitze der Charts. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles steigt auf Rang 3 ein.

Falls ihr es bemerkt hattet, die Charts der Vorwoche hatten wir euch verschwiegen. Viel ist da aber auch nicht passiert. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD konnte die Spitze nochmal verteidigen und höchster Neueinsteiger war Utawarerumono: Zan 2 auf Rang 11 mit 10.241 verkauften Einheiten auf PS4. Ihr findet die Rankings hier bei ResetEra.

01./00. [NSW] Neo: The World Ends with You (Square Enix) {2021.07.27} (¥6.800) – 18.799 / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Zelda: Skyward Sword HD (Nintendo) {2021.07.16} (¥5.980) – 18.620 / 220.35 (-56%)

03./00. [NSW] The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles (Capcom) {2021.07.29} (¥4.990) – 14.460 / NEW

04./03. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 13.914 / 2.087.501 (-18%)

05./02. [NSW] Crayon Shin-chan: Ora to Hakase no Natsuyasumi (Neos) – 12.342 / 142.476 (-46%)

06./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.225 / 3.944.450 (-6%)

07./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 11.678 / 2.721.949 (-28%)

08./08. [NSW] Spielestudio (Nintendo) {2021.06.11} (¥3.164) – 9.839 / 191.175 (-24%)

09./05. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2 (Capcom) {2021.07.09} (¥6.990) – 9.524 / 195.328 (-41%)

10./00. [PS4] Neo: The World Ends with You (Square Enix) {2021.07.27} (¥6.800) – 9.248 / NEW

11./09. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 9.208 / 2.290.049 (-16%)

12./13. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 8.525 / 4.358.595 (-10%)

13./06. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Baseball Spirits 2021 (Konami) – 8.502 / 150.542 (-42%)

14./14. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 7.753 / 828.317 (-13%)

15./12. [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2021.05.21} (¥4.980) – 7.517 / 211.421 (-23%)

16./15. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} – 5.881 / 6.838.016 (-16%)

17./10. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) {2021.06.25} (¥5.980) – 5.544 / 155.728 (-47%)

18./16. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.118 / 1.945.352 (-17%)

19./19. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 4.827 / 4.094.351 (-10%)

20./18. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 4.818 / 757.919 (-12%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 62.865 (69.738)

PS5 – 22.641 (18.114)

XBS – 1.802 (4.684)

PS4 – 1.209 (1.685)

3DS – 358 (491)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: NEO: The World Ends With You, Square Enix