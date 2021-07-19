Japanische Verkaufscharts: Monster Hunter Stories 2 schiebt sich an die Spitze

Die aktuellen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 5. Juli bis zum 11. Juli 2021 weisen natürlich Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin als Spitzenreiter aus. Über 137.000 Mal konnte sich das neue Abenteuer verkaufen.
- 01./00. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin (Capcom) – 137.676 / NEW
- 02./00. [NSW] eBaseball Professional Baseball Spirits 2021 (Konami) – 106.597 / NEW
- 03./01. [NSW] Mario Golf: Super Rush (Nintendo) {2021.06.25} (¥5.980) – 17.333 / 129.448 (-45%)
- 04./02. [NSW] Game Builder Garage (Nintendo) {2021.06.11} (¥3.164) – 14.105 / 157.753 (-20%)
- 05./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 12.847 / 2.681.938 (-11%)
- 06./04. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 12.348 / 2.044.991 (-7%)
- 07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.614 / 3.909.308 (+4%)
- 08./09. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 9.298 / 2.261.196 (-2%)
- 09./08. [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2021.05.21} (¥4.980) – 8.272 / 187.505 (-14%)
- 10./11. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 7.434 / 4.333.576 (-2%)
- 11./10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – 6.933 / 805.364 (-13%)
- 12./13. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 6.208 / 6.819.664 (+1%)
- 13./12. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) {2021.03.26} (¥7.990) – 5.524 / 2.285.466 (-24%)
- 14./05. [NSW] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo) {2021.06.24} (¥7.800) – 5.324 / 55.570 (-54%)
- 15./15. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.237 / 1.929.324 (-6%)
- 16./16. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 4.582 / 743.542 (-3%)
- 17./20. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 4.533 / 4.080.005 (+10%)
- 18./06. [PS4] Samurai Warriors 5 (Koei Tecmo) {2021.06.24} (¥7.800) – 4.409 / 70.376 (-57%)
- 19./19. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.304 / 3.896.920 (+3%)
- 20./14. [PS4] Scarlet Nexus (Bamco) {2021.06.24} (¥8.200) – 3.581 / 29.546 (-38%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 69.283 (84.494)
- PS5 – 14.404 (16.354)
- XBS – 1.066 (3.470)
- PS4 – 678 (1.159)
- 3DS – 628 (732)
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Capcom
