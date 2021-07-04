Gaming-Sommer 2021: Am Montag steigt das Tales of 2021 Summer Special

Im Gaming-Sommer 2021 so einiges los! Damit ihr auch in diesem Jahr den Überblick nicht verliert und nichts verpasst, bieten wir euch wiederum eine Liste mit allen Events und Livestreams – ständig aktualisiert!
In einem sommerlichen Livestream zu Tales of Arise können sich Fans am 5. Juli auf neues Material zum Spiel freuen. Konkret sehen wir dann den Eröffnungsfilm und der Theme-Song wird enthüllt. Auch Live-Gameplay soll es geben. Thematisieren will man außerdem Tales of Crestoria.
5. Juli, 14:00 Uhr – Tales of 2021 Summer Special
Der Gaming-Sommer im Überblick
- 6. Juli, 19:00 Uhr – Nacon Connect 2021 (YouTube, Twitch)
- 9. Juli, 12:00 Uhr – 8. Geburtstag von Yo-kai Watch (YouTube)
- 9. Juli, 19:00 Uhr – WitcherCon 2021 (YouTube, Twitch)
- 22. Juli – EA Play Live 2021
- 28. Juli, 19:00 Uhr – IFI’s Online Summer Festival (YouTube, Twitch)
- 29. Juli, 21:00 Uhr – Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2021 (YouTube, Twitch)
- 25. August – Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live
- 23.–27. August – Gamescom 2021
- 30. September – 3. Oktober – Tokyo Game Show 2021
Archiv
- 26. Mai – Monster Hunter Digital Event (Livestream)
- 27. Mai – Dragon-Quest-Special zum 35. Geburtstag (Livestream, auf japanisch)
- 27. Mai – Sonic Central (Livestream)
- 27. Ma – Erstes Gameplay zu The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes (Livestream)
- 27. Mai – State of Play mit Horizon Forbidden West (Livestream)
- 28. Mai – Erstes Gameplay zu Far Cry 6 (Livestream)
- 5. Juni – Indie Live Expo 2021 (Livestream)
- 5. Juni – Guerrilla Collective 2: Tag 1 (Livestream)
- 8. Juni – Eastasiasoft Summer Showcase 2021 (Livestream)
- 10. Juni – Summer Game Fest 2021: Kickoff Live (Livestream)
- 11. Juni – Netflix Geeked Week (Livestream)
- 11. Juni – Tribeca Games Spotlight (Livestream)
- 11. Juni – Koch Primetime (Livestream)
- 11. Jun – IGN Expo: Tag 1 (Livestream)
- 12. Juni – E3 2021: Tag 1 (Livestream)
- Ubisoft Pre-Show
- Ubisoft Forward
- Gearbox E3 2021 Showcase
- GamesBeat Session
- 12. Juni – Guerrilla Collective 2: Tag 2 (Livestream)
- 12. Juni – Wholesome Direct 2021 (Livestream)
- 12. Juni – Ubisoft Forward (deutscher Livestream)
- 12. Juni – Devolver Digital (Livestream)
- 12. Juni – Upload VR Showcase (Livestream)
- 13. Juni – E3 2021: Tag 2 (Livestream)
- Nakara: Bladepoint
- Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase (deutscher Livestream)
- Square Enix Presents
- Back 4 Blood Showcase
- PC Gaming Show 2021
- Future Games Show: Summer Showcase 2021
- 14. Juni E3 2021: Tag 3 (Livestream)
- Verizon
- Intellivision
- Take Two Interactive
- Mythical Games
- Indie Showcase
- Freedom Games
- VENN
- Capcom (deutscher Livestream)
- Razer
- 14. Juni – Limited Run Games (Livestream)
- 15. Juni – E3 2021: Tag 4 (Livestream)
- Nintendo Direct und Treehouse (deutscher Livestream)
- Bandai Namco
- Yooreka Studio
- Play For All Showcase 2021
- E3 2021 Awards Show
- 16. – 22. Juni – Steam-Spielevorschau (zum Festival)
- 17. Juni – Xbox Games Showcase Extended (Livestream)
- 18. Juni – Tales of Arise Special Live Stream (Livestream)
- 23. Juni – Sonic 30th Anniversary Symphony (Livestream)
- 25. Juni – Nihon Falcom Presents 40th Anniversary Celebration (Livestream)
- 27. Juni – 30. Geburtstag der Mana-Serie (Livestream)
- 28. Juni – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – Kämpfen mit Kazuya (Livestream)
