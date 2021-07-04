Gaming-Sommer 2021: Am Montag steigt das Tales of 2021 Summer Special

Im Gaming-Sommer 2021 so einiges los! Damit ihr auch in diesem Jahr den Überblick nicht verliert und nichts verpasst, bieten wir euch wiederum eine Liste mit allen Events und Livestreams – ständig aktualisiert!

In einem sommerlichen Livestream zu Tales of Arise können sich Fans am 5. Juli auf neues Material zum Spiel freuen. Konkret sehen wir dann den Eröffnungsfilm und der Theme-Song wird enthüllt. Auch Live-Gameplay soll es geben. Thematisieren will man außerdem Tales of Crestoria.

5. Juli, 14:00 Uhr – Tales of 2021 Summer Special

Bildmaterial: Bandai Namco