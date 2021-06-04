Japanische Verkaufscharts: Biomutant steigt auch in Japan weit oben ein

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 24. bis zum 30. Mai 2021 liegen vor. Auch in Japan kann Biomutant einen guten Platz in den Charts erreichen. In Deutschland bevölkern die Biomutanten aktuell den ersten Platz auf drei Plattformen! In Japan reicht es immerhin für Platz 2 hinter Miitopia.

01./02. [NSW] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2021.05.21} (¥4.980) – 34.451 / 107.176 (-53%)

02./00. [PS4] Biomutant (THQ Nordic Japan) {2021.05.25} (¥6.900) – 24.596 / NEW

03./03. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) {2021.03.26} (¥7.990) – 23.932 / 2.225.801 (-9%)

04./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 14.057 / 2.600.834 (-25%)

05./01. [NSW] Rune Factory 5 (Marvelous) {2021.05.20} (¥6.980) – 12.903 / 115.756 (-87%)

06./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 11.635 / 1.971.879 (+12%)

07./05. [PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom) {2021.05.08} (¥7.990) – 10.584 / 173.132 (-35%)

08./07. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 10.290 / 2.202.018 (-10%)

09./11. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.665 / 3.852.865 (-7%)

10./09. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 8.587 / 757.936 (-16%)

11./10. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (Pokemon Co.) {2021.04.30} (¥5.980) – 7.698 / 229.443 (-21%)

12./13. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 6.643 / 4.291.915 (-1%)

13./14. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 5.982 / 6.784.128 (-4%)

14./18. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 4.961 / 715.510 (+2%)

15./16. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.956 / 1.898.273 (+0%)

16./19. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.193 / 3.872.414 (-4%)

17./22. [PS5] Resident Evil Village (Capcom) {2021.05.08} (¥7.990) – 3.695 / 51.868 (+9%)

18./20. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 3.572 / 4.056.240 (-2%)

19./00. [NSW] World’s End Club (Izanagi Games) {2021.05.27} (¥4.980) – 2.968 / NEW

20./21. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 (Imagineer) {2020.12.03} (¥5.800) – 2.892 / 104.597 (-15%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 71.148 (99.118)

PS5 – 39.324 (16.264)

PS4 – 2.562 (1.298)

XBS – 547 (1.176)

3DS – 425 (376)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Biomutant, THQ Nordic, Experiment 101