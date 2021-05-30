World of Demons: PlatinumGames veröffentlicht Soundtrack auf Spotify und Co.

PlatinumGames hat eine Auswahl aus dem Soundtrack zu World of Demons veröffentlicht. Acht Stücke von Hiroshi Yamaguchi und Naofumi Harada sind nun auf den Streamingplattformen wie Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music und Youtube Music frei zugänglich.

Darüber hinaus veröffentlichte man auch zwei Videos zu den Konzertaufnahmen. Dazu zählen das Main-Theme „World of Demons“ sowie „TAIGA“. Platinum Games hat einen Link-Tree zu allen Plattformen eingerichtet.

Seit einigen Tagen ist World of Demons von PlatinumGames exklusiv bei Apple Arcade erhältlich. Es ist einer von mehreren Titeln, die in den letzten Wochen Apple Arcade wieder in aller Munde brachten. Wir hatten die Gelegenheit, unsere Fragen zu World of Demons an PlatinumGames zu senden.

World of Demons OST: Showcase Video

World of Demons OST: “Word of Demons“ Live Recording

World of Demons OST: “TAIGA” Live Recording

Bildmaterial: World of Demons, Project G.G., PlatinumGames