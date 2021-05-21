Japanische Verkaufscharts: Famicom Detective Club nimmt die Ermittlungen auf

In den japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 10. bis zum 16. Mai 2021 nimmt der Famicom Detective Club die Ermittlungen auf. Die beiden Mystery-Spiele Famicom Detective Club: The Missing Heir und Famicom Detective Club: The Girl Who Stands Behind sind auch in Japan im Doppelpack für Nintendo Switch erschienen und können bis auf Rang 6 vorrücken.

An der Spitze bleibt allerdings Resident Evil Village, das neben Judgment auf den unteren Plätzen gleichzeitig auch die schmale PlayStation-Auswahl der Charts repräsentiert.

01./01. [PS4] Resident Evil Village (Capcom) {2021.05.08} (¥7.990) – 35.045 / 146.216 (-68%)

02./02. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom) {2021.03.26} (¥7.990) – 34.178 / 2.175.616 (-50%)

03./03. [NSW] New Pokemon Snap (Pokemon Co.) {2021.04.30} (¥5.980) – 17.593 / 211.978 (-62%)

04./09. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 13.970 / 2.568.154 (-4%)

05./06. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 12.918 / 2.180.327 (-30%)

06./00. [NSW] Famicom Detective Club (Nintendo) {2021.05.14} (¥9.980) – 12.269 / NEW

07./05. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) – 11.133 / 739.142 (-58%)

08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.914 / 3.834.911 (-35%)

09./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.753 / 1.949.883 (-39%)

10./11. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 6.997 / 4.278.593 (-38%)

11./12. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 6.548 / 6.771.885 (-34%)

12./04. [PS5] Resident Evil Village (Capcom) {2021.05.08} (¥7.990) – 6.083 / 44.796 (-84%)

13./14. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 5.194 / 705.680 (-32%)

14./13. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.734 / 1.888.357 (-44%)

15./15. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.539 / 3.863.872 (-35%)

16./10. [PS4] NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… (Square Enix) (¥7.800) – 4.454 / 151.116 (-64%)

17./16. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) – 3.983 / 4.049.019 (-33%)

18./24. [PS4] Judgment [New Price Edition] (Sega) {2021.04.23} (¥1.800) – 3.475 / 12.615 (+35%)

19./00. [PS5] Judgment (Sega) {2021.04.23} (¥1.800) – 2.454 / 13.091 (+11%)

20./00. [NSW] Subnautica + Subnautica: Below Zero (Bamco) {2021.05.14} – 2.270 / NEW

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 95.411 (70.760)

PS5 – 14.044 (22.667)

PS4 – 1.226 (848)

XBS – 1.183 (695)

3DS – 495 (484)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Famicom Detective Club, Nintendo / Mages, 5pb