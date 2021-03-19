Japanische Verkaufscharts: Der Schaffner hebt den Stab, nun fährt der D-Zug ab

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 8. März bis zum 14. März 2021 liegen vor. Einmal mehr kann Super Mario 3D Word + Bowser’s Fury die Spitze behaupten. Dahinter tauschen immerhin Momotaro Dentetsu und Ring Fit Adventure die Plätze.
Auf Rang 4 steht mit A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism der höchste Neueinsteiger. Der neue Eintrag in die lange Simulationsreihe von Artdink erobert nun auch Nintendo Switch. Übrigens ist das Spiel seit einigen Tagen auch schon lokalisiert im Nintendo eShop hierzulande erhältlich. Unten seht ihr den Launchtrailer!
- 01./01. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 41.734 / 518.121(-22%)
- 02./03. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 25.287 / 2.031.842 (-20%)
- 03./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 18.802 / 2.452.076 (-7%)
- 04./00. [NSW] A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism (Artdink) {2021.03.12} (¥6.980) – 16.179 / NEW
- 05./02. [NSW] Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town (Marvelous) – 12.917 / 248.990 (-62%)
- 06./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.231 / 3.726.462 (-17%)
- 07./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 10.947 / 4.198.272 (-9%)
- 08./08. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 10.055 / 6.690.200 (-14%)
- 09./05. [NSW] Bravely Default II (Square Enix) {2021.02.26} (¥6.800) – 9.720 / 122.622 (-51%)
- 10./10. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.690 / 1.852.323 (-1%)
- 11./09. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 8.379 / 3.999.140 (-17%)
- 12./11. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 7.349 / 3.812.219 (-11%)
- 13./12. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 4.527 / 659.267 (-11%)
- 14./16. [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bamco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 4.399 / 46.337 (+11%)
- 15./14. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.023 / 1.842.165 (-11%)
- 16./13. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 3.998 / 1.793.498 (-17%)
- 17./15. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 3.085 / 572.077 (-22%)
- 18./17. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} (¥4.980) – 2.988 / 79.856 (-19%)
- 19./20. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 2.731 / 127.574 (+30%)
- 20./00. [NSW] Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time {2021.03.12} (¥4.900) – 2.288 / NEW
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 72.610 (89.927)
- PS5 – 37.851 (22.549)
- PS4 – 2.921 (3.145)
- 3DS – 872 (790)
- XBS – 718 (566)
Der Launchtrailer zu A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism
via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: A-Train: All Aboard! Tourism, Nintendo, Artdink
0 Kommentare