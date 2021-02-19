Japanische Verkaufscharts: Super Mario hüpft natürlich souverän an die Spitze

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 8. Februar bis zum 14. Februar 2021 liegen vor. Es ist die Launchwoche von Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, das schon in Großbritannien Rekorde knackte. Und natürlich fährt Super Mario auch in Japan die Pole ein.

Über 250.000 Einheiten wurden verkauft, ein sehr guter Start. Das Original ging einst in der ersten Verkaufswoche etwa 106.000 Mal über die Ladentheken. Ein Vergleich ist angesichts der Hardwarebasis natürlich schwer. Aber die Tendenz ist ohnehin deutlich. Bowser’s Fury steht aber auch nahezu gleichauf mit Super Mario Galaxy, das einst in seiner ersten Woche etwa 256.000 Mal verkauft wurde. An Super Mario Odyssey (511.000 Einheiten) kommt es aber lange nicht heran.

01./00. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 250.018 / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 46.638 / 1.892.677 (-17%)

03./00. [NSW] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 24.470 / NEW

04./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 24.261 / 2.370.359 (-19%)

05./03. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 16.379 / 6.641.405 (-14%)

06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 16.354 / 3.672.494 (-8%)

07./00. [PS4] Little Nightmares II (Bandai Namco) {2021.02.10} (¥3.600) – 11.163 / NEW

08./06. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 10.139 / 1.817.064 (+5%)

09./05. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) (¥7.200) – 10.087 / 4.155.990 (-16%)

10./08. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (Pokémon Co.) (¥5.980) – 8.324 / 3.963.878 (+0%)

11./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 7.628 / 3.778.966 (-11%)

12./09. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 7.106 / 638.015 (-8%)

13./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.925 / 1.824.330 (-9%)

14./12. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.631 / 1.775.866 (-15%)

15./16. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} (¥4.980) – 4.092 / 66.392 (+12%)

16./00. [NSW] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star [Celebration Box] (Marvelous) – 4.068 / NEW

17./13. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) {2020.11.12} – 3.909 / 137.181 (-19%)

18./15. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 3.760 / 559.105 (+2%)

19./14. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2020.10.30} (¥5.980) – 3.531 / 539.740 (-10%)

20./00. [PS4] Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star [Celebration Box] (Marvelous) – 3.498 / NEW

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 109.615 (88.485)

PS5 – 22.890 (13.524)

PS4 – 4.407 (3.229)

3DS – 797 (824)

XBS – 136 (314)

