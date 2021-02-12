Japanische Verkaufscharts: Nioh 2 Complete Edition ist der einzige Neueinsteiger

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 1. Februar bis zum 7. Februar 2021 liegen vor und anders als in der Vorwoche gibt es diesmal leider wieder weniger Neueinsteiger. Einzig die Nioh 2: The Complete Edition für PlayStation 4 schafft es als Neuling in die Top 20. Das Spiel ist in dieser Woche auch bei uns erschienen und auch Teil der Nioh Collection für PlayStation 5*.

01./01. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 56.283 / 1.846.039 (-29%)

02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 30.087 / 2.346.098 (-29%)

03./03. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 19.020 / 6.625.026 (-24%)

04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 17.699 / 3.656.140 (+1%)

05./07. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 12.040 / 4.145.903 (+7%)

06./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 9.692 / 1.806.925 (-8%)

07./10. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 8.619 / 3.771.338 (-9%)

08./11. [NSW] Pokémon Schwert & Schild (Pokémon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 8.298 / 3.955.554 (-9%)

09./09. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 7.704 / 630.909 (-26%)

10./00. [PS4] Nioh 2: The Complete Edition (Koei Tecmo) {2021.02.04} (¥5.800) – 6.523 / NEW

11./12. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 6.503 / 1.818.405 (-2%)

12./17. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.473 / 1.771.235 (+9%)

13./14. [NSW] Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (Marvelous) {2020.11.12} (¥4.980) – 4.830 / 133.272 (-20%)

14./18. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2020.10.30} (¥5.980) – 3.924 / 536.209 (-19%)

15./21. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 3.682 / 555.345 (-11%)

16./23. [NSW] Dragon Quest XI S (Square Enix) {2020.12.04} (¥4.980) – 3.647 / 62.300 (-8%)

17./22. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 3.635 / 1.031.494 (-11%)

18./25. [NSW] Hyrule Warriors: Zeit der Verheerung (Koei Tecmo) – 3.473 / 341.519 (+1%)

19./19. [NSW] Fitness Boxing 2 (Imagineer) {2020.12.03} (¥5.800) – 3.263 / 67.961 (-25%)

20./20. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 3.060 / 115.405 (-27%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 88.485 (114.170)

PS5 – 13.524 (25.948)

PS4 – 3.229 (3.873)

3DS – 824 (588)

XBS – 314 (1.099)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Nioh 2, Sony, Koei Tecmo, Team Ninja