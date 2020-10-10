Japanische Verkaufscharts: Crash und die Sternenkrieger lassen Japan kalt

Während die beiden Neueinsteiger Crash Bandicoot 4 und Star Wars: Squadrons sich in westlichen und den deutschen Verkaufscharts ein Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen an der Spitze liefern, zeigt sich in Japan ein anderes Bild. Für Crash reicht es mit 10.000 Einheiten gerade einmal für Rang 5. Star Wars: Squadrons geht sogar mit der Hälfte nur auf Platz 12 ins Ziel. Weiterhin im Aufwind sind hingegen die Switch-Spiele, man möchte fast sagen „Klassiker“, wie Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe und Ring Fit Adventure. Super Mario 3D All-Stars kann die 300.000 Einheiten knacken.

01./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) – 36.495 / 5.790.577 (+22%)

02./01. [NSW] Super Mario 3D All-Stars (Nintendo) {2020.09.18} (¥6.480) – 34.282 / 308.221 (-46%)

03./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 33.156 / 1.635.341 (+28%)

04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.270 / 3.196.495 (-9%)

05./00. [PS4] Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Activision) {2020.10.02} – 10.437 / NEW

06./07. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 7.416 / 3.752.771 (+6%)

07./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07}- 6.168 / 3.843.036 (+0%)

08./06. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 6.143 / 397.338 (-36%)

09./08. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 5.901 / 1.518.168 (-15%)

10./05. [PS4] eFootball Winning Eleven 2021 Season Update (Konami) – 5.492 / 41.488 (-44%)

11./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 5.228 / 1.566.097 (-12%)

12./00. [PS4] Star Wars: Squadrons (Electronic Arts) {2020.10.02} (¥3.909) – 5.114 / NEW

13./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.965 / 3.575.174 (-22%)

14./16. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} – 4.509 / 1.658.800 (+3%)

15./12. [NSW] Minecraft Dungeons: Hero Edition (Microsoft) (¥3.600) – 4.074 / 27.334 (-30%)

16./00. [PS4] Ys Origin (3goo) {2020.10.01} (¥5.800) – 3.674 / NEW

17./00. [NSW] Ys Origin (3goo) {2020.10.01} (¥5.800) – 3.610 / NEW

18./20. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 3.312 / 906.735 (-17%)

19./22. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) – 3.235 / 231.311 (-13%)

20./00. [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers (Square Enix) {2020.09.04} (¥7.980) – 3.096 / 58.913 (+114%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 91.093 (70.542)

PS4 – 6.539 (2.954)

3DS – 1.568 (3.828)

XB1 – 25 (29)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, Activision / Toys for Bob