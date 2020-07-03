Japanische Verkaufscharts: Animal Crossing meldet sich mit einem lauten Knall zurück

Animal Crossing hat nur eine ganz kurze Pause eingelegt. Eine Woche lang stand der neue Ableger New Horizons nicht ganz oben in den japanischen Verkaufscharts. The Last of Us Part II gebührte diese Ehre in der letzten Woche. In der aktuellen Woche meldet sich Animal Crossing: New Horizons aber mit einem lauten Knall zurück. Nicht nur auf Platz 1 der Handelscharts. Sondern auch mit dem Druchbrechen der 5-Millionen-Schallmauer.

5 Millionen Mal hat sich Animal Crossing: New Horizons nun physisch allein in Japan verkauft. Downloadverkäufe sind ausdrücklich nicht in dieser Zahl enthalten, wohl aber Downloadkarten und Verkäufe in Bundles. Es ist das erste Nintendo-Switch-Spiel, was das schafft. Falls ihr es verpasst habt: Auch hier bei uns in Deutschland dominiert Animal Crossing: New Horizons die Charts weiter nach Belieben.

01./02. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 70.552 / 5.004.720 (-4%)

02./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 34.782 / 1.073.514 (+6%)

03./03. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 27.323 / 171.620 (-16%)

04./01. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II (Sony) {2020.06.19} (¥6.900) – 25.993 / 204.689 (-85%)

05./00. [PS4] Remnant: From the Ashes (DMM Games) {2020.06.25} (¥4.980) – 19.244 / NEW

06./00. [NSW] Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia (Happinet) {2020.06.25} (¥7.200) – 15.242 / NEW

07./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.338 / 3.005.043 (+1%)

08./08. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 8.730 / 3.638.993 (-5%)

09./09. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 7.407 / 3.470.635 (-6%)

10./00. [NSW] Mr. Driller: Drill Land (Bamco) {2020.06.25} (¥3.200) – 6.661 / NEW

11./11. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.634 / 1.426.601 (+9%)

12./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 6.316 / 3.737.769 (+3%)

13./12. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (Sony) {2018.07.26} (¥1.990) – 5.257 / 100.600 (-11%)

14./00. [NSW] Human: Fall Flat (Teyon Japan) {2020.06.25} (¥3.500) – 5.241 / NEW

15./14. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.402 / 1.476.225 (-2%)

16./13. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – 3.423 / 123.920 (-31%)

17./15. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 3.170 / 253.735 (-9%)

18./16. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} – 2.901 / 1.603.440 (-5%)

19./17. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 2.620 / 930.873 (-8%)

20./20. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – 2.491 / 857.173 (+0%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 93.799 (78.428)

PS4 – 7.801 (12.844)

3DS – 944 (1.152)

XB1 – 40 (32)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo