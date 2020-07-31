Japanische Verkaufscharts: Animal Crossing ist zurück an der Spitze

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 20. bis zum 26. Juli 2020 liegen vor. Nach einer Woche an der Spitze geistert Ghost of Tsushima in dieser Woche schon nur noch auf Platz 2 herum. Dafür rückt Animal Crossing: New Horizons wieder auf seine Stammposition vor und kann dabei sogar 31 % im Vergleich zur Vorwoche zulegen. Paper Mario: The Origami King bleibt Platz 3. Bester Neueinsteiger ist die Handelsversion von Ninjala, das digital allerdings Free-to-play ist.

01./03. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} – 94.115 / 5.280.398 (+31%)

02./01. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima (Sony) {2020.07.17} (¥6.900) – 53.387 / 266.302 (-75%)

03./02. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Origami King (Nintendo) {2020.07.17} – 50.643 / 159.735 (-54%)

04./04. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 32.136 / 1.205.379 (-11%)

05./07. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 25.136 / 261.027 (+22%)

06./05. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) (¥6.980) – 21.094 / 145.689 (-29%)

07./06. [PS4] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2020 (Konami) (¥7.980) – 16.253 / 134.751 (-40%)

08./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 15.175 / 3.051.164 (+51%)

09./00. [NSW] Ninjala (GungHo Online Entertainment) {2020.07.22} (¥3.618) – 11.693 / NEW

10./10. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} – 9.845 / 3.672.649 (+26%)

11./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 9.744 / 3.503.047 (+37%)

12./13. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 8.540 / 3.766.573 (+37%)

13./15. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 8.071 / 1.499.720 (+56%)

14./14. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.036 / 1.452.367 (+42%)

15./25. [NSW] Fishing Spirits: Switch Version (Bamco) {2019.07.25} – 7.372 / 461.852 (+256%)

16./16. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 4.231 / 266.455 (+36%)

17./18. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) – 4.102 / 869.319 (+47%)

18./17. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} – 4.019 / 1.616.859 (+32%)

19./11. [PS4] Sword Art Online: Alicization Lycoris (Bamco) {2020.07.09} – 3.848 / 85.010 (-51%)

20./19. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 3.365 / 942.223 (+31%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 125.231 (113.197)

PS4 – 1.434 (4.523)

3DS – 1.042 (903)

XB1 – 40 (31)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo