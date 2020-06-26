Japanische Verkaufscharts: Animal Crossing findet seinen Meister in The Last of Us: Part II

Animal Crossing: New Horizons wurde nach wochenlanger Pole Position in den japanischen Verkaufscharts nun vom Platz 1 verdrängt und fand seinen Meister im neu veröffentlichten The Last of Us: Part II. Tom Nook wird das freilich nur ein müdes Lächeln abverlangen.

Nächste Woche wird Animal Crossing voraussichtlich die fünf Millionen Retaileinheiten in Japan knacken. Weitere Millionen dürften digital dazugekommen sein. Die Verkaufszahlen von Animal Crossing: New Horizons in Japan sind schwindelerregend und The Last of Us: Part II sei der Wochenerfolg sicher vergönnt.

In den Hardware-Charts kann PlayStation 4 ganz leicht zulegen, aber man kann kaum davon sprechen, dass The Last of Us: Part II zum Ende der Lebenszeit der Konsole in Japan noch einmal ein Systemseller ist.

01./00. [PS4] The Last of Us Part II (Sony) {2020.06.19} (¥6.900) – 178.696 / NEW

02./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} – 73.680 / 4.934.168 (-5%)

03./02. [NSW] 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 32.673 / 144.297 (-31%)

04./03. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 32.663 / 1.038.732 (+63%)

05./00. [NSW] Harukanaru Toki no Naka de (Koei Tecmo) {2020.06.18} – 14.062 / NEW

06./00. [NSW] Namcot Collection (Bamco) {2020.06.18} (¥2.400) – 9.532 / NEW

07./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.251 / 2.995.705 (-5%)

08./08. [NSW] Pokemon Schwert & Schild (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 9.195 / 3.630.263 (+36%)

09./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 7.886 / 3.463.228 (-9%)

10./09. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} – 6.137 / 3.731.453 (-7%)

11./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.067 / 1.419.967 (-13%)

12./11. [PS4] The Last of Us Remastered (Sony) (¥1.990) – 5.883 / 95.343 (+31%)

13./06. [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition (Nintendo) – 4.972 / 120.497 (-37%)

14./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.485 / 1.471.823 (-8%)

15./12. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima for Switch (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 3.494 / 250.565 (-2%)

16./13. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} – 3.043 / 1.600.539 ( -9%)

17./14. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 2.848 / 928.253 (-11%)

18./00. [NSW] Zumba Burn it Up! (Sega) {2020.06.18} (¥4.980) – 2.590 / NEW

19./16. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 3 (Nintendo) {2019.10.31} (¥5.980) – 2.548 / 655.982 (-6%)

20./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 2.486 / 854.682 (-1%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 78.428 (55.187)

PS4 – 12.844 (9.283)

3DS – 1.152 (1.004)

XB1 – 32 (104)

via ResetEra, Bildmaterial: The Last of Us Part II, Sony / Naughty Dog