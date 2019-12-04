Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen aus der aktuellen Ausgabe des japanischen Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Spielen, die wieder von vier Rezensenten unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören unter anderem Pokémon Schwert und Schild (Switch), Yo-kai Watch 4++ (PS4, Switch), Project Sakura Wars (PS4) und Shenmue III (PS4).
- Pokémon Schwert / Pokémon Schild (Switch) – 10/9/10/9 [38/40]
- Yo-kai Watch 4++ (PS4, Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
- Control (PS4) – 9/8/9/8 [34/40]
- Project Sakura Wars (PS4) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4) – 9/8/8/7 [32/40]
- Shenmue III (PS4) – 7/9/8/8 [32/40]
- Headliner: NoviNews (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 8/7/8/8 [31/40]
- The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan (PS4) – 8/7/8/8 [31/40]
- Megaquarium (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]
- Mochi A Girl (Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]
- Sparklite (PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Distraint: Deluxe Edition (PS4, Switch, PS Vita) – 6/7/8/5 [26/40]
via Gematsu, Bildmaterial: Pokémon Schwert und Schild, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company / Game Freak
