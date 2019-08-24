Japanische Verkaufscharts: Switch-Games dominieren die Top 20

Bildmaterial: Super Mario Maker 2, Nintendo
In der japanischen Verkaufswoche vom 12. bis zum 18. August kann Super Mario Maker 2 erneut die Spitze der Software-Charts verteidigen. Dahinter besteht die gesamte Top 10 aus Switch-Games. Wären da nicht die sportlichen Ausreißer Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 und Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 sowie die Budget-Version von Monster Hunter World, die gesamte Top 20 würde nur aus Switch-Games bestehen. Allerdings: Neueinsteiger gibt es auch keine, und so zeigen sich die Hardware-Charts von ihrer unspektakulären Seite.
- 01./01. [NSW] Super Mario Maker 2 (Nintendo) {2019.06.28} (¥5.980) – 46.424 / 536.839 (+30%)
- 02./02. [NSW] Fishing Spirits (Bamco) {2019.07.25} (¥5.700) – 31.482 / 125.909 (+38%)
- 03./04. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 16.017 / 3.213.315 (+35%)
- 04./03. [NSW] Fire Emblem: Three Houses {2019.07.26} (¥6.980) – 15.042 / 213.592 (-23%)
- 05./06. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 14.977 / 2.414.267 (+52%)
- 06./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 13.257 / 889.419 (+49%)
- 07./09. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 10.606 / 1.608.759 (+32%)
- 08./10. [NSW] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.07.24} (¥4.990) – 10.263 / 35.631 (+34%)
- 09./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 9.507 / 1.087.514 (+47%)
- 10./12. [NSW] Jikkyou Powerful Pro Baseball {2019.06.27} (¥6.980) – 9.223 / 144.163 (+44%)
- 11./08. [PS4] Professional Baseball Spirits 2019 {2019.07.18} (¥8.800) – 8.882 / 234.433 (+3%)
- 12./13. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4 (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) – 7.801 / 257.576 (+40%)
- 13./14. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.454 / 3.136.429 (+27%)
- 14./15. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 5.533 / 1.381.930 (+22%)
- 15./16. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [2][Best Price] (Capcom) (¥2.990) – 5.516 / 22.027 (+35%)
- 16./17. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) (¥5.980) – 5.492 / 670.076 (+40%)
- 17./05. [NSW] Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – Complete Edition (Bamco) – 4.597 / 16.367
- 18./24. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ’n‘ Fun! {2018.07.19} (¥6.100) – 3.287 / 358.761 (+63%)
- 19./18. [NSW] Rune Factory 4 Special (Marvelous) {2019.07.25} (¥4.980) – 3.029 / 50.762 (-14%)
- 20./22. [PS4] Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 (Sega) {2019.07.24} (¥4.990) – 2.859 / 12.020 (+31%)
Die Hardware-Charts
- NSW – 46.339 (46.338)
- PS4 – 18.197 (18.196)
- 3DS – 5.471 (5.470)
- PSV – 108 (107)
- XB1 – 44 (42)
