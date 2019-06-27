Japanische Verkaufscharts: Yo-kai Watch 4 für Nintendo Switch enttäuscht als neuer Spitzenreiter

By

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 17. bis zum 23. Juni 2019 setzen sich zwei Neueinsteiger an die Spitze. Yo-kai Watch 4 landet bei 150.000 verkauften Einheiten, das klingt viel im Vergleich zu den Spitzenreitern der letzten Wochen. Doch für die Serie ist es eine Enttäuschung, die Zahlen reichen nicht ansatzweise an frühere Veröffentlichungen. Die Neuauflage von Yakuza 5 für PlayStation 4 steigt auf Rang 2 ein.

01./00. [NSW] Yo-kai Watch 4 (Level 5) {2019.06.20} (¥5.980) – 150.721 / NEW

02./00. [PS4] Yakuza 5 (Sega) {2019.06.20} (¥3.990) – 21.047 / NEW

03./01. [NSW] Doraemon: Story of Seasons (Bamco) {2019.06.13} (¥6.100) – 14.565 / 56.795 (-66%)

04./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.342 / 3.130.339 (-17%)

05./03. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.071 / 822.890 (-15%)

06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 6.758 / 2.340.681 (-13%)

07./06. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.795 / 1.342.962 (-14%)

08./05. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! (Pokemon Co.) (¥5.980) – 4.702 / 1.558.174 (-22%)

09./07. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 4.479 / 3.093.638 (-12%)

10./08. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) – 4.044 / 638.709 (-7%)

11./10. [PS4] Monster Hunter: World [Best Price] (Capcom) {2018.08.02} (¥4.990) – 3.316 / 61.108 (-3%)

12./09. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 2.686 / 1.045.223 (-23%)

13./00. [PS4] Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana [Super Price] (Nihon Falcom) (¥4.800) – 2.428 / NEW

14./11. [NSW] Yoshi’s Crafted World (Nintendo) {2019.03.29} (¥5.980) – 2.303 / 150.864 (-26%)

15./00. [NSW] Summer Pockets (Prototype) {2019.06.20} (¥7.200) – 1.854 / NEW

16./15. [PS4] Days Gone (Sony) {2019.04.26} (¥6.900) – 1.573 / 181.474 (-31%)

17./17. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 1.510 / 1.978.617 (-11%)

18./16. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ’n‘ Fun! (Bamco) {2018.07.19}- 1.505 / 344.161 (-16%)

19./23. [PS4] Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) {2018.11.20} (¥7.800) – 1.472 / 184.858 (+23%)

20./18. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 1.443 / 731.255 (-15%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 29.058 (34.321)

PS4 – 15.711 (28.762)

3DS – 2.362 (2.768)

XB1 – 313 (341)

PSV – 128 (139)

via ResetEra