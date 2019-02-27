Japanische Verkaufscharts: Anthem erobert die Spitze

Bildmaterial: Anthem, Electronic Arts / BioWare

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 18. bis zum 24. Februar 2019 steht einmal mehr ein westlicher Vertreter ganz oben auf dem Thron. Anthem von Electronic Arts und BioWare erobert die Spitze und landet deutlich vor New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe und Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Dahinter steigt die Game of the YoRHa Edition von NieR Automata* ein.

01./00. [PS4] Anthem (Electronic Arts) {2019.02.22} (¥7.800) – 77.938 / NEW

02./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} – 23.235 / 455.006 (-33%)

03./04. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 22.430 / 2.883.416 (-25%)

04./00. [PS4] NieR: Automata – Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix) – 21.326 / NEW

05./01. [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.02.14} (¥8.200) – 17.471 / 94.365 (-77%)

06./06. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) – 14.258 / 770.068 (-26%)

07./05. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft) {2019.02.15} (¥5.400) – 12.384 / 38.668 (-53%)

08./08. [NSW] Pokemon: Let’s Go! (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 11.057 / 1.501.846 (-28%)

09./09. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.308 / 2.142.329 (-24%)

10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 8.770 / 1.027.659 (-20%)

11./14. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.380 / 615.882 (-6%)

12./15. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 7.748 / 1.299.813 (-6%)

13./00. [NSW] Girls und Panzer: Dream Tank Match DX (Bamco) (¥7.600) – 7.651 / NEW

14./02. [PS4] Catherine: Full Body (Atlus) {2019.02.14} (¥7.980) – 7.031 / 58.855 (-86%)

15./16. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 5.962 / 2.938.590 (-17%)

16./10. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 (Capcom) {2019.01.25} (¥7.800) – 5.781 / 344.273 (-50%)

17./07. [PS4] Metro: Exodus (Spike Chunsoft) {2019.02.15} (¥7.800) – 5.187 / 22.701 (-70%)

18./00. [NSW] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) (¥3.300) – 4.419 / NEW

19./00. [PS4] Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Capcom) (¥3.300) – 3.783 / NEW

20./21. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 2.724 / 1.954.432

Die Hardware-Verkaufscharts:

NSW – 53.270 (65.958)

PS4 – 17.588 (19.684)

3DS – 4.553 (4.754)

PSV – 3.600 (1.767)

XB1 – 72 (68)

via ResetEra