Japanische Verkaufscharts: Pokémon Let’s Go und Switch weiter stark, Persona Q2 mit gutem Start

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 26. November bis zum 2. Dezember 2018 dominiert weiterhin Pokémon Let’s Go. Die Spitzenposition wird aber nur recht knapp vor Neueinsteiger Persona Q2 verteidigt. Das Atlus-Game kann mit fast 80.000 verkauften Einheiten einen starken Start hinlegen.
Die Switch macht sich in Japan bereit für Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
- 01./01. [NSW] Pokémon: Let’s Go! (Pokémon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) – 94.753 / 918.459 (-42%)
- 02./00. [3DS] Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth (Atlus) {2018.11.29} – 79.747 / NEW
- 03./05. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 49.829 / 419.906 (+104%)
- 04./02. [PS4] Battlefield V (Electronic Arts) {2018.11.20} (¥7.800) – 20.116 / 130.770 (-82%)
- 05./00. [NSW] Kamen Rider: Climax Scramble Zi-O (Bamco) {2018.11.29} – 14.465 / NEW
- 06./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.979 / 1.860.756 (+11%)
- 07./08. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 12.182 / 2.721.594 (+16%)
- 08./10. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 11.671 / 386.837 (+19%)
- 09./09. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Sony) {2018.10.12} (¥7.900) – 8.039 / 478.982 (-20%)
- 10./00. [PS4] Dead by Daylight (3goo) {2018.11.29} (¥5.600) – 7.005 / NEW
- 11./11. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 6.469 / 1.172.750 (-6%)
- 12./13. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 5.843 / 1.856.834 (+10%)
- 13./06. [PS4] Fallout 76 (Bethesda) {2018.11.15} (¥7.980) – 5.669 / 90.958 (-52%)
- 14./04. [PS4] Shenmue I & II (Sega) {2018.11.22} (¥3.990) – 5.592 / 43.121 (-85%)
- 15./03. [PS4] Disaster Report 4 Plus (Granzella) {2018.11.22} (¥7.200) – 5.211 / 47.483 (-88%)
- 16./12. [3DS] Luigi’s Mansion (Nintendo) {2018.11.08} (¥4.980) – 5.004 / 48.334 (-25%)
- 17./00. [NSW] Billion Road (Bamco) {2018.11.29} (¥5.700) – 4.682 / NEW
- 18./17. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 4.391 / 650.593 (+10%)
- 19./00. [PS4] Lapis x Labyrinth (Nippon Ichi) {2018.11.29} (¥6.980) – 4.144 / NEW
- 20./16. [3DS] Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond (Pokémon Co.) (¥4.980) – 4.118 / 1.768.591 (-1%)
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 120.546 (108.375)
- PS4 – 20.410 (24.364)
- 3DS – 10.435 (9.883)
- PSV – 1.798 (1.688)
- XB1 – 285 (722)
