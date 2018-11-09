Japanische Verkaufscharts: Call of Duty erobert die Spitze von Red Dead Redemption II zurück

9. November 2018
Die Woche vom 29. Oktober bis zum 4. November 2018.

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts der Woche vom 29. Oktober bis zum 4. November 2018 zeigen sich ein wenig ruhiger als zuletzt. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 kann die Spitze von Red Dead Redemption 2 zurückerobern. Danach folgt auf den Plätzen eine ganze Reihe älterer Switch-Games. Die Verkaufszahlen der Konsole steigen trotzdem.

  • 01./02. [PS4] Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII (Sony) {2018.10.12} (¥7.900) – 39.077 / 417.990 (-32%)
  • 02./01. [PS4] Red Dead Redemption II (Take-Two Japan) {2018.10.26} – 34.258 / 167.242 (-74%)
  • 03./03. [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 27.001 / 301.351 (-15%)
  • 04./05. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.093 / 350.337 (+2%)
  • 05./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.000 / 1.818.277 (+23%)
  • 06./08. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 6.605 / 2.684.110 (+2%)
  • 07./12. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} – 4.628 / 1.147.476 (+10%)
  • 08./10. [PS4] Soul Calibur VI (Bamco) {2018.10.18} (¥7.600) – 4.304 / 33.766 (-20%)
  • 09./09. [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) {2018.10.05} (¥8.400) – 4.240 / 82.874 (-25%)
  • 10./00. [NSW] Neko Tomo (Bamco) {2018.11.01} (¥5.700) – 4.151 / NEW
  • 11./14. [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man (Sony) {2018.09.07} (¥6.900) – 3.808 / 298.124 (+11%)
  • 12./16. [3DS] Pokémon Ultrasonne & Ultramond (Pokémon Co.) (¥4.980) – 3.568 / 1.753.461 (+7%)
  • 13./18. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) – 3.301 / 1.837.912 (+13%)
  • 14./13. [PS4] Warriors Orochi 4 (Koei Tecmo) {2018.09.27} (¥7.800) – 2.887 / 151.189 (-25%)
  • 15./20. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ’n‘ Fun! (Bamco) {2018.07.19} – 2.751 / 220.756 (+15%)
  • 16./22. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) – 2.689 / 636.284
  • 17./04. [PS4] Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection (Capcom) (¥4.990) – 2.360 / 16.358 (-83%)
  • 18./19. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV (Nihon Falcom) – 2.317 / 110.314 (-6%)
  • 19./23. [NSW] Dragon Ball FighterZ (Bamco Games) {2018.09.27} (¥6.800) – 2.298 / 43.051
  • 20./15. [NSW] Dark Souls Remastered (From Software) {2018.10.18} (¥4.800) – 2.248 / 20.267 (-33%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

  • NSW – 43.747 (37.855)
  • PS4 – 17.540 (20.639)
  • 3DS – 6.274 (5.649)
  • PSV – 1.945 (2.115)
  • XB1 – 190 (198)

via ResetEra

