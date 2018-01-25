Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder zahlreiche neue Spieledownloads im Nintendo eShop. Neben interessanten Indie-Hits wie Tiny Metal und Celeste bereichert auch Lost Sphear von Tokyo RPG Factory und Square Enix den Nintendo eShop für Nintendo Switch. Auf Nintendo 3DS erscheint in dieser Woche Pokémon Kristall. Die komplette Liste nachfolgend.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • Lost Sphear
  • Island Flight Simulator
  • ACA NeoGeo World Heroes 2
  • Arcade Archives Kid Niki Radical Ninja
  • Celeste
  • ChromaGun
  • Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
  • Earth Wars
  • Fantasy Hero ~Unsigned Legacy~
  • Shu
  • Strikers 1954 II for Nintendo Switch
  • Super One More Jump
  • Tachyon Project
  • Tennis
  • Tiny Metal
  • Zero Gunner 2
  • Inversus Deluxe (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

  • Pokémon Kristall

Sonderangebote:

