Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche gibt es wieder zahlreiche neue Spieledownloads im Nintendo eShop. Neben interessanten Indie-Hits wie Tiny Metal und Celeste bereichert auch Lost Sphear von Tokyo RPG Factory und Square Enix den Nintendo eShop für Nintendo Switch. Auf Nintendo 3DS erscheint in dieser Woche Pokémon Kristall. Die komplette Liste nachfolgend.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- Lost Sphear
- Island Flight Simulator
- ACA NeoGeo World Heroes 2
- Arcade Archives Kid Niki Radical Ninja
- Celeste
- ChromaGun
- Dustoff Heli Rescue 2
- Earth Wars
- Fantasy Hero ~Unsigned Legacy~
- Shu
- Strikers 1954 II for Nintendo Switch
- Super One More Jump
- Tachyon Project
- Tennis
- Tiny Metal
- Zero Gunner 2
- Inversus Deluxe (spielbare Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:
- Pokémon Kristall
Sonderangebote:
- 360 Breakout (Wii U)
- The Bridge (Nintendo Switch)
- The Bridge (Wii U)
- Bulb Boy (Nintendo Switch)
- Chess Ultra (Nintendo Switch)
- Dandara (Nintendo Switch)
- Double Breakout (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Double Breakout II (Wii U)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 (Nintendo Switch)
- Kutar Concert Staff (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Jump Rope (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Magic Ball (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Quiz (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Tube Rider (Nintendo 3DS)
- NBA 2K18 (Nintendo Switch)
- Pinball Breakout (New Nintendo 3DS)
- RTO (New Nintendo 3DS)
- RTO (Wii U)
- Sparkle 2 EVO (Nintendo Switch)
- Super Destronaut 2: Go Duck Yourself (Wii U)
- Super Destronaut 3D (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Tachyon Project (Nintendo Switch)
- Tennis in the Face (Nintendo Switch)
- Triple Breakout (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Triple Breakout (Wii U)
- Violett (Nintendo Switch)
- WWE 2K18 (Nintendo Switch)
via Nintendo