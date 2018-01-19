Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Nintendo-Switch-Besitzer müssen sich in dieser Woche vor allem mit Indie-Games zufriedengeben. Fans von Xenoblade Chronicles 2 freuen sich aber über den...

Auch in dieser Woche gibt es einige neue Downloads im Nintendo eShop. Nintendo-Switch-Besitzer müssen sich in dieser Woche vor allem mit Indie-Games zufriedengeben. Fans von Xenoblade Chronicles 2 freuen sich aber über den ersten DLC zum Spiel. Eine spielbare Demo gibt es für den Koop-Knobler Death Squared. Alle neuen Inhalte und Angebote nachfolgend.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • Tales of the Tiny Planet
  • ACA NeoGeo Power Spikes II
  • Ambition of the Slimes
  • Arcade Archives Double Dragon
  • Baseball Riot
  • BRAWL
  • Darkest Dungeon
  • Energy Balance
  • Gunhouse
  • InnerSpace
  • Nightmare Boy
  • Nuclien
  • Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast
  • Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
  • Qbik
  • Rally Racers
  • Vesta
  • World to the West
  • Death Squared (spielbare Demo)
  • League of Evil (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

  • Link-a-Pix Colour
  • PICROSS e8
  • Raining Coins (New 3DS)

Sonderangebote:

