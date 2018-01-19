Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche gibt es einige neue Downloads im Nintendo eShop. Nintendo-Switch-Besitzer müssen sich in dieser Woche vor allem mit Indie-Games zufriedengeben. Fans von Xenoblade Chronicles 2 freuen sich aber über den ersten DLC zum Spiel. Eine spielbare Demo gibt es für den Koop-Knobler Death Squared. Alle neuen Inhalte und Angebote nachfolgend.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- Tales of the Tiny Planet
- ACA NeoGeo Power Spikes II
- Ambition of the Slimes
- Arcade Archives Double Dragon
- Baseball Riot
- BRAWL
- Darkest Dungeon
- Energy Balance
- Gunhouse
- InnerSpace
- Nightmare Boy
- Nuclien
- Oh…Sir! The Hollywood Roast
- Oh…Sir! The Insult Simulator
- Qbik
- Rally Racers
- Vesta
- World to the West
- Death Squared (spielbare Demo)
- League of Evil (spielbare Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:
- Link-a-Pix Colour
- PICROSS e8
- Raining Coins (New 3DS)
Sonderangebote:
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Beach Buggy Racing (Nintendo Switch)
- Bleed (Nintendo Switch)
- BOX UP (Wii U)
- Breakout Defense 2 (New Nintendo 3DS)
- COLOR BOMBS (Wii U)
- The Coma: Recut (Nintendo Switch)
- Corpse Party (Nintendo 3DS)
- Crimsonland (Nintendo Switch)
- DON’T CRASH GO (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Exile’s End (Wii U)
- FOUR BOMBS (New Nintendo 3DS)
- GALAXY BLASTER (Wii U)
- Grand Prix Rock ’N Racing (Wii U)
- Job the Leprechaun (Wii U)
- Lord of Magna: Maiden Heaven (Nintendo 3DS)
- Oxenfree (Nintendo Switch)
- PENTAPUZZLE (Wii U)
- PINK DOT BLUE DOT (New Nintendo 3DS)
- PIXEL SLIME U (Wii U)
- Qbik (Nintendo Switch)
- Portal Knights (Nintendo Switch)
- REPTILIAN REBELLION (Wii U)
- Return to PopoloCrois: A STORY OF SEASONS Fairytale (Nintendo 3DS)
- Riptide GP: Renegade (Nintendo Switch)
- Rune Factory 4 (Nintendo 3DS)
- SENRAN KAGURA 2: Deep Crimson (Nintendo 3DS)
- SENRAN KAGURA Burst (Nintendo 3DS)
- SHOOTY SPACE (Wii U)
- Spelunker Party! (Nintendo Switch)
- Spheroids (Wii U)
- SUPER ROBO MOUSE (Wii U)
- SWIPE (New Nintendo 3DS)
- TABLE TENNIS INFINITY (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Tachyon Project (Wii U)
- TAP TAP ARCADE (Wii U)
- TAP TAP ARCADE 2 (Wii U)
- TOUCH SELECTIONS (Wii U)
- Transcripted (Nintendo Switch)
- Vesta (Nintendo Switch)
- VoxelMaker (Wii U)
- VoxelMaker (Nintendo 3DS)