Amazon: Die meistverkauften Games von 2017

Das Jahr 2017 ist beendet und für Freunde der Verkaufszahlen und -charts ist ein Blick in die meistverkauften Videospiele des Jahres des immerhin größten westlichen Versandhändlers interessant. Bei Amazon.com führt Super Mario Odyssey vor Mario Kart 8 Deluxe und Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Erst auf Platz 4 landet Horizon Zero Dawn für PlayStation 4.
Im fußballbegeisterten „Sony-Land“ Deutschland sieht die Sache ein wenig anders aus. FIFA 18 führt hierzulande die Hitliste an. Bei der nachfolgenden Top 30 für Deutschland haben wir Nicht-Videospiele exkludiert. Ansonsten würde in Deutschland die 20-Euro-Guthabenkarte für den PlayStation Store führen. Sie ist das meistverkaufte Item der Kategorie Videospiele bei Amazon Deutschland. Nimmt man nur die Videospiele, erhält man diese Top 30:
- FIFA 18 – Standardedition (PS4)
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)
- Call of Duty: WWII (PS4)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)
- Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (PS4)
- Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)
- Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4)
- Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)
- Need for Speed: Payback (PS4)
- Destiny 2 (PS4)
- Splatoon 2 (Switch)
- FIFA 18 – Ronaldo Edition (PS4)
- Star Wars: Battlefront II (PS4)
- FIFA 18 – Standardedition (Xbox One)
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U)
- FIFA 17 (PS4)
- Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)
- Die Sims 4 (PC)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)
- Resident Evil 7 (PS4)
- Pokémon Ultrasonne (3DS)
- Mass Effect: Andromeda (PS4)
- Pokémon Ultramond (3DS)
- Pokémon Sonne (3DS)
- Miitopia (3DS)
- Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PS4)
- Battlefield 1 (PS4)