Amazon: Die meistverkauften Games von 2017

By
Tony
3. Januar 2018Posted in: Europa, News
Welches ist wohl das meistverkaufte Spiel des Jahres bei Amazon? Und hättet ihr gedacht, dass ein Wii-U-Spiel ebenfalls noch auf der Liste steht?

Das Jahr 2017 ist beendet und für Freunde der Verkaufszahlen und -charts ist ein Blick in die meistverkauften Videospiele des Jahres des immerhin größten westlichen Versandhändlers interessant. Bei Amazon.com führt Super Mario Odyssey vor Mario Kart 8 Deluxe und Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Erst auf Platz 4 landet Horizon Zero Dawn für PlayStation 4.

Im fußballbegeisterten „Sony-Land“ Deutschland sieht die Sache ein wenig anders aus. FIFA 18 führt hierzulande die Hitliste an. Bei der nachfolgenden Top 30 für Deutschland haben wir Nicht-Videospiele exkludiert. Ansonsten würde in Deutschland die 20-Euro-Guthabenkarte für den PlayStation Store führen. Sie ist das meistverkaufte Item der Kategorie Videospiele bei Amazon Deutschland. Nimmt man nur die Videospiele, erhält man diese Top 30:

  1. FIFA 18 – Standardedition (PS4)
  2. Super Mario Odyssey (Switch)
  3. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch)
  4. Call of Duty: WWII (PS4)
  5. Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Switch)
  6. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy (PS4)
  7. Horizon Zero Dawn (PS4)
  8. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4)
  9. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4)
  10. Assassin’s Creed Origins (PS4)
  11. Need for Speed: Payback (PS4)
  12. Destiny 2 (PS4)
  13. Splatoon 2 (Switch)
  14. FIFA 18 – Ronaldo Edition (PS4)
  15. Star Wars: Battlefront II (PS4)
  16. FIFA 18 – Standardedition (Xbox One)
  17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Wii U)
  18. FIFA 17 (PS4)
  19. Gran Turismo Sport (PS4)
  20. Die Sims 4 (PC)
  21. Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End (PS4)
  22. Resident Evil 7 (PS4)
  23. Pokémon Ultrasonne (3DS)
  24. Mass Effect: Andromeda (PS4)
  25. Pokémon Ultramond (3DS)
  26. Pokémon Sonne (3DS)
  27. Miitopia (3DS)
  28. Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch)
  29. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (PS4)
  30. Battlefield 1 (PS4)
Tags: , ,