Amazon: Die meistverkauften Games von 2017

Das Jahr 2017 ist beendet und für Freunde der Verkaufszahlen und -charts ist ein Blick in die meistverkauften Videospiele des Jahres des immerhin größten westlichen Versandhändlers interessant. Bei Amazon.com führt Super Mario Odyssey vor Mario Kart 8 Deluxe und Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Erst auf Platz 4 landet Horizon Zero Dawn für PlayStation 4.

Im fußballbegeisterten „Sony-Land“ Deutschland sieht die Sache ein wenig anders aus. FIFA 18 führt hierzulande die Hitliste an. Bei der nachfolgenden Top 30 für Deutschland haben wir Nicht-Videospiele exkludiert. Ansonsten würde in Deutschland die 20-Euro-Guthabenkarte für den PlayStation Store führen. Sie ist das meistverkaufte Item der Kategorie Videospiele bei Amazon Deutschland. Nimmt man nur die Videospiele, erhält man diese Top 30: