Square Enix: Mobile-Sale zu Weihnachten

Square Enix hat pünktlich zu Weihnachten noch eine neue Sale-Aktion gestartet. Etliche Final-Fantasy-Games, aber auch Chaos Rings III und Romancing SaGa 2 (inzwischen auch für Nintendo Switch erhältlich) und Secret of Mana sind bis zu 60 Prozent reduziert.
14. Dezember bis 7. Januar
- Romancing SaGa 2
- €19.99 → €16.99 App Store
- €17.99 → €15.99 Google Play
20. Dezember bis 2. Januar
- FINAL FANTASY
- €8.99 → €4.99 App Store
- €6.99 → €3.49 Google Play
- FINAL FANTASY II
- €8.99 → €4.99 App Store
- €6.99 → €3.49 Google Play
- FINAL FANTASY III
- €16.99 → €7.99 App Store
- €12.99 → €6.49 Google Play
- €12.99 → €6.49 Amazon Appstore
- FINAL FANTASY III for iPad
- €18.99 → €8.99 App Store
- FINAL FANTASY IV
- €16.99 → €7.99 App Store
- €16.99 → €8.49 Google Play
- €14.99 → €7.49 Amazon Appstore
- FINAL FANTASY IV: THE AFTER YEARS
- €16.99 → €7.99 App Store
- €16.99 → €8.49 Google Play
- FINAL FANTASY V
- €16.99 → €7.99 App Store
- €16.99 → €8.49 Google Play
- €14.99 → €7.49 Amazon Appstore
- FINAL FANTASY VI
- €16.99 → €7.99 App Store
- €16.99 → €8.49 Google Play
- €14.99 → €7.49 Amazon Appstore
- FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS
- €14.99 → €7.99 App Store
- €13.99 → €6.99 Google Play
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS
- €14.99 → €5.49 App Store
- €13.99 → €5.59 Google Play
- FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS iPad
- €17.99 → €6.99 App Store
21. Dezember bis 7. Januar
- Adventures of Mana
- €14.99 → €7.99 App Store
- €14.99 → €7.99 Google Play
- €13.99 → €6.99 Amazon Appstore
- Secret of Mana
- €8.99 → €4.49 App Store
- €8.99 → €4.49 Google Play
25. Dezember bis 3. Januar
- FINAL FANTASY VII
- €17.99 → €12.99 App Store
- €17.99 → €12.99 Google Play
- FINAL FANTASY IX
- €22.99 → €16.99 App Store
- €22.99 → €16.99 Google Play
- €22.99 → €16.99 Amazon Appstore
- CHAOS RINGS III (Sale endet am 2. Januar)
- €21.99 → €11.99 App Store
- €19.99 → €10.99 Google Play