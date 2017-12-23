Square Enix: Mobile-Sale zu Weihnachten

By
Tony
23. Dezember 2017
Square Enix hat pünktlich zu Weihnachten noch eine neue Sale-Aktion gestartet. Etliche Final-Fantasy-Games, aber auch Chaos Rings III und Romancing SaGa 2...

Square Enix hat pünktlich zu Weihnachten noch eine neue Sale-Aktion gestartet. Etliche Final-Fantasy-Games, aber auch Chaos Rings III und Romancing SaGa 2 (inzwischen auch für Nintendo Switch erhältlich) und Secret of Mana sind bis zu 60 Prozent reduziert.

14. Dezember bis 7. Januar

20. Dezember bis 2. Januar

  • FINAL FANTASY DIMENSIONS
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS
  • FINAL FANTASY TACTICS: THE WAR OF THE LIONS iPad

21. Dezember bis 7. Januar

25. Dezember bis 3. Januar

