Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

In dieser Woche erhalten Nintendo-Switch-Besitzer im eShop wieder eine ganze Reihe neuer Indie-Games. Blossom Tales, The Coma, Tiny Metal oder Enter The Gungeon warten auf neue Besitzer. Für Nintendo 3DS erscheint beispielsweise Mario Party: The Top 100. Die ganze Liste nachfolgend.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

60 Seconds!

ACA NeoGeo Pulstar

Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.

Bloody Zombies

Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King

Brawlout

The Coma: Recut

Crawl

The Deer God

Enter The Gungeon

Floor Kids

Frederic: Resurrection of Music

FruitFall

Crush

Guns, Gore and Cannoli

Hammerwatch

Heart&Slash

Max: The Curse Brotherhood

Mom Hid My Game!

The Next Penelope

Plague Road

Puzzle Box Maker

RXN -Raijin-

Tiny Metal

Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL

Woodle Tree Adventures

Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (spielbare Demo)

Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

Mario Party: The Top 100

Battleminerz

The Legend of Dark Witch 3 Wisdom and Lunacy

Breakout Defense 2 (New 3DS)

Mom Hid My Game! (New 3DS)