Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

By
Tony
22. Dezember 2017Posted in: 3DS, Europa, News, Nintendo Switch
Blossom Tales, The Coma, Tiny Metal oder Enter The Gungeon warten auf neue Besitzer. Für Nintendo 3DS erscheint beispielsweise Mario Party: The Top 100...

In dieser Woche erhalten Nintendo-Switch-Besitzer im eShop wieder eine ganze Reihe neuer Indie-Games. Blossom Tales, The Coma, Tiny Metal oder Enter The Gungeon warten auf neue Besitzer. Für Nintendo 3DS erscheint beispielsweise Mario Party: The Top 100. Die ganze Liste nachfolgend.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • 60 Seconds!
  • ACA NeoGeo Pulstar
  • Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
  • Bloody Zombies
  • Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
  • Brawlout
  • The Coma: Recut
  • Crawl
  • The Deer God
  • Enter The Gungeon
  • Floor Kids
  • Frederic: Resurrection of Music
  • FruitFall
  • Crush
  • Guns, Gore and Cannoli
  • Hammerwatch
  • Heart&Slash
  • Max: The Curse Brotherhood
  • Mom Hid My Game!
  • The Next Penelope
  • Plague Road
  • Puzzle Box Maker
  • RXN -Raijin-
  • Tiny Metal
  • Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL
  • Woodle Tree Adventures
  • Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (spielbare Demo)
  • Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

  • Mario Party: The Top 100
  • Battleminerz
  • The Legend of Dark Witch 3 Wisdom and Lunacy
  • Breakout Defense 2 (New 3DS)
  • Mom Hid My Game! (New 3DS)

via Nintendo

Tags: ,