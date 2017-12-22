Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

In dieser Woche erhalten Nintendo-Switch-Besitzer im eShop wieder eine ganze Reihe neuer Indie-Games. Blossom Tales, The Coma, Tiny Metal oder Enter The Gungeon warten auf neue Besitzer. Für Nintendo 3DS erscheint beispielsweise Mario Party: The Top 100. Die ganze Liste nachfolgend.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- 60 Seconds!
- ACA NeoGeo Pulstar
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
- Bloody Zombies
- Blossom Tales: The Sleeping King
- Brawlout
- The Coma: Recut
- Crawl
- The Deer God
- Enter The Gungeon
- Floor Kids
- Frederic: Resurrection of Music
- FruitFall
- Crush
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli
- Hammerwatch
- Heart&Slash
- Max: The Curse Brotherhood
- Mom Hid My Game!
- The Next Penelope
- Plague Road
- Puzzle Box Maker
- RXN -Raijin-
- Tiny Metal
- Tiny Troopers Joint Ops XL
- Woodle Tree Adventures
- Dark Witch Music Episode: Rudymical (spielbare Demo)
- Pic-a-Pix Deluxe (spielbare Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:
- Mario Party: The Top 100
- Battleminerz
- The Legend of Dark Witch 3 Wisdom and Lunacy
- Breakout Defense 2 (New 3DS)
- Mom Hid My Game! (New 3DS)
