Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Nintendo hat die aktuellen neuen Downloads für den eShop vorgestellt. Für Nintendo Switch erwartet euch in dieser Woche unter anderem Gorogoa, Romancing SaGa 2, Yooka-Laylee und The End is Nigh. Außerdem gibt es wieder zahlreiche Sonderangebote. Zusätzlich dazu feiert Nintendo auch noch mit den Festtagsangeboten – über 240 Spiele für Nintendo Switch, 3DS und Wii U. Eine Übersicht findet ihr hier, doch besucht dafür am besten direkt den eShop.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

ACA NeoGeo The Last Blade

Bleed

The End Is Nigh

Gorogoa

Hiragana

Pixel Party

Mutant Mudds Collection

One More Dungeon

Pinball FX3

Plantera Deluxe

Poly Bridge

Romancing SaGa 2

Stern Pinball Arcade

Unepic

Yooka-Laylee

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

Blok Drop Chaos (New 3DS)

Neue Software für Wii U:

Battle Lode Runner (Virtual Console)

Bomberman ’93 (Virtual Console)

Lords of Thunder (Virtual Console)

Sonderangebote:

via Nintendo