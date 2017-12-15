Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Tony
15. Dezember 2017
Für Nintendo Switch erwartet euch in dieser Woche unter anderem Gorogoa, Romancing SaGa 2, Yooka-Laylee und The End is Nigh. Außerdem gibt es wieder...

Nintendo hat die aktuellen neuen Downloads für den eShop vorgestellt. Für Nintendo Switch erwartet euch in dieser Woche unter anderem Gorogoa, Romancing SaGa 2, Yooka-Laylee und The End is Nigh. Außerdem gibt es wieder zahlreiche Sonderangebote. Zusätzlich dazu feiert Nintendo auch noch mit den Festtagsangeboten – über 240 Spiele für Nintendo Switch, 3DS und Wii U. Eine Übersicht findet ihr hier, doch besucht dafür am besten direkt den eShop.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:

  • ACA NeoGeo The Last Blade
  • Bleed
  • The End Is Nigh
  • Gorogoa
  • Hiragana
  • Pixel Party
  • Mutant Mudds Collection
  • One More Dungeon
  • Pinball FX3
  • Plantera Deluxe
  • Poly Bridge
  • Romancing SaGa 2
  • Stern Pinball Arcade
  • Unepic
  • Yooka-Laylee
  • Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (spielbare Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:

  • Blok Drop Chaos (New 3DS)

Neue Software für Wii U:

  • Battle Lode Runner (Virtual Console)
  • Bomberman ’93 (Virtual Console)
  • Lords of Thunder (Virtual Console)

Sonderangebote:

