Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Nintendo hat die aktuellen neuen Downloads für den eShop vorgestellt. Für Nintendo Switch erwartet euch in dieser Woche unter anderem Gorogoa, Romancing SaGa 2, Yooka-Laylee und The End is Nigh. Außerdem gibt es wieder zahlreiche Sonderangebote. Zusätzlich dazu feiert Nintendo auch noch mit den Festtagsangeboten – über 240 Spiele für Nintendo Switch, 3DS und Wii U. Eine Übersicht findet ihr hier, doch besucht dafür am besten direkt den eShop.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch:
- ACA NeoGeo The Last Blade
- Bleed
- The End Is Nigh
- Gorogoa
- Hiragana
- Pixel Party
- Mutant Mudds Collection
- One More Dungeon
- Pinball FX3
- Plantera Deluxe
- Poly Bridge
- Romancing SaGa 2
- Stern Pinball Arcade
- Unepic
- Yooka-Laylee
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood (spielbare Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS:
- Blok Drop Chaos (New 3DS)
Neue Software für Wii U:
- Battle Lode Runner (Virtual Console)
- Bomberman ’93 (Virtual Console)
- Lords of Thunder (Virtual Console)
Sonderangebote:
- 360 Breakout (Wii U)
- 99Moves (Wii U)
- A.C.E. – Alien Cleanup Elite (Wii U)
- Abyss (Wii U)
- AeternoBlade (Nintendo 3DS)
- Aqua Moto Racing 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Asdivine Cross (Nintendo 3DS)
- Banana Bliss: Jungle Puzzles (Nintendo 3DS)
- Batman: Arkham Origins (Wii U)
- Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate (Nintendo 3DS)
- Binaries (Nintendo Switch)
- Bird Mania 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Bird Mania Party (Wii U)
- Bit Boy!! ARCADE (Nintendo 3DS)
- Candy Hoarder (Wii U)
- Candy, Please! (Nintendo 3DS)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win (Nintendo Switch)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win (Wii U)
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers (Nintendo 3DS)
- Chat-A-Lot (Nintendo 3DS)
- Citadale (Wii U)
- Citadale – The Legends Trilogy (Wii U)
- The Count Lucanor (Switch)
- Moorhuhn Piraten 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Moorhuhn: Director’s Cut 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Cube Tactics (Nintendo 3DS)
- DISNEY 2-PACK FROZEN – BIG HERO 6 COMBO (Nintendo 3DS)
- Doll Fashion Atelier (Nintendo 3DS)
- Double Breakout II (Wii U)
- Excave (Nintendo 3DS)
- Goosebumps: The Game (Nintendo 3DS)
- Governor of Poker (Nintendo 3DS)
- Gravity+ (Wii U)
- Groove Heaven (Nintendo 3DS)
- Heavy Fire: Black Arms 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Heavy Fire: Special Operations 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Infinite Minigolf (Nintendo Switch)
- Injustice: Götter Unter Uns (Wii U)
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Jenseits von Gotham (Nintendo 3DS)
- LEGO® Batman™ 3: Jenseits von Gotham (Wii U)
- LEGO® City Undercover (Nintendo Switch)
- LEGO® Jurassic World™ (Nintendo 3DS)
- LEGO® Jurassic World™ (Wii U)
- LEGO® Marvel Avengers (Nintendo 3DS)
- LEGO® Marvel Avengers (Wii U)
- LEGO® MARVEL Super Heroes 2 (Nintendo Switch)
- The LEGO® Movie Videogame (Nintendo 3DS)
- The LEGO® Movie Videogame (Wii U)
- The LEGO® NINJAGO® Movie Videogame (Nintendo Switch)
- LEGO® Ninjago™: Schatten des Ronin (Nintendo 3DS)
- LEGO® Star Wars™: Das Erwachen der Macht™ (Nintendo 3DS)
- LEGO® Star Wars™: Das Erwachen der Macht™ (Wii U)
- LEGO® Der Hobbit™ (Nintendo 3DS)
- LEGO® Der Hobbit™ (Wii U)
- LEGO® Worlds (Nintendo Switch)
- Mini Golf Resort (Nintendo 3DS)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Nintendo Switch)
- Mortar Melon (Wii U)
- Mein Fohlen 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Mein Bauernhof 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Mein Westernpferd 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Meine Zoo-Tierarztpraxis 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Noitu Love: Devolution (Nintendo 3DS)
- Noitu Love: Devolution (Wii U)
- Ocean Runner (Nintendo 3DS)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch (Nintendo Switch)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch (Wii U)
- Party Golf (Nintendo Switch)
- Plenty of Fishies (Wii U)
- Power Disc Slam (Nintendo 3DS)
- Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® (Nintendo Switch)
- PUZZLEBOX setup (Nintendo 3DS)
- The Quiet Collection (Wii U)
- Quiet, Please! (Nintendo 3DS)
- Robot Rescue 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX (Wii U)
- Rocket League® (Nintendo Switch)
- Rorrim (Wii U)
- RTO (Wii U)
- SDK Paint (Wii U)
- SDK Spriter (Wii U)
- Six Sides of the World (Wii U)
- Skater Cat (Nintendo 3DS)
- Steel Empire (Nintendo 3DS)
- Time Recoil (Nintendo Switch)
- Triple Breakout (Wii U)
- Ultra Hyperball (Nintendo Switch)
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Nintendo Switch)
- Use Your Words (Nintendo Switch)
- Use Your Words (Wii U)
- Wicked Monsters Blast! HD PLUS (Wii U)
- Zombie Panic in Wonderland DX (Nintendo 3DS)
via Nintendo