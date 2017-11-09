Voez: Update bringt 14 neue Lieder in die Switch-Version

Flyhigh Works hat ein Video zum Update 1.3 von Voez für Nintendo Switch veröffentlicht, das euch die neuen Songs präsentiert. Das Update selbst erscheint am 9. November und bereichert das Hauptspiel mit 14 neuen Songs. Zu den Liedern gehören:
- „25 Color Twilight“ (Hard) von City Connection
- „Promise from Another World“ (Special) von Raito
- „Elsa de la Bibliothèque“ (Special) von Kitsuka Oto Kanae Yume und arrangiert von nmk
- „Sayonara Express“ (Hard) von Stereoberry feat. Itsuka
- „Persona Circus“ (Easy) von EunoH
- „Alice in Secret Circus“ (Hard) von Kaname Shigeyoshi
- „Imaginary Friends (Voez Edit)“ (Hard) von sta
- „LILI“ (Easy) von Rigel Theatre
- „Snowflakes“ (Hard) von N.M.S.T.
- „Leviathan“ (Hard) von NeLiME
- „Ragnarok“ (Easy) von FIG
- „Fading Star“ (Hard) von ginkiha
- „Lost in the Nowhere“ (Easy) von Rave Cyanide x Lunatic Sounds
- „To My Friend“ (Hard) von TechniKen
Voez ist weltweit für Nintendo Switch als digitaler Titel im eShop erhältlich. In Japan erscheint am 25. Januar 2018 eine physische Version für die Plattform.
via Gematsu