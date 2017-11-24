Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

By
Tony
24. November 2017Posted in: 3DS, Europa, News, Nintendo Switch, Wii U
Auch der Nintendo eShop feiert die Black-Friday-Woche mit einigen neuen Sonderangeboten. Viele Games sind reduziert, aber es gibt auch wieder einige...

Auch der Nintendo eShop feiert die Black-Friday-Woche mit einigen neuen Sonderangeboten. Viele Games sind reduziert, aber es gibt auch wieder einige interessante Neuerscheinungen. Stick It to the Man, einst PS-Plus-Titel für PS4, ist jetzt für Nintendo Switch erhältlich. Für Nintendo 3DS ist u. a. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney erschienen. Die ganze Liste!

Neue Software, digital und im Handel erhältlich:

  • New Style Boutique 3 – Styling Star (3DS)
  • Let’s Sing 2018 mit deutschen Hits (Nintendo Switch)
  • MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Nintendo Switch)
  • Portal Knights (Nintendo Switch)

Neue Software, nur digital erhältlich:

  • ACA NeoGeo Soccer Brawl (Nintendo Switch)
  • Battle Chef Brigade (Nintendo Switch)
  • Crimsonland (Nintendo Switch)
  • Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Nintendo Switch)
  • Kid Tripp (Nintendo Switch)
  • Letter Quest Remastered (Nintendo Switch)
  • Mantis Burn Racing (Nintendo Switch)
  • Poi: Explorer Edition (Nintendo Switch)
  • Stick It to The Man (Nintendo Switch)
  • Transcripted (Nintendo Switch)
  • Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nintendo Switch)
  • Worms W.M.D (Nintendo Switch)
  • Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (3DS)
  • River City: Rival Showdown (3DS)

Neue spielbare Demos:

  • Nine Parchments (Nintendo Switch)
  • Robonauts (Nintendo Switch)
  • Slime-san (Nintendo Switch)

Neue Rabatte:

via Nintendo

Tags: ,