Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch der Nintendo eShop feiert die Black-Friday-Woche mit einigen neuen Sonderangeboten. Viele Games sind reduziert, aber es gibt auch wieder einige interessante Neuerscheinungen. Stick It to the Man, einst PS-Plus-Titel für PS4, ist jetzt für Nintendo Switch erhältlich. Für Nintendo 3DS ist u. a. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney erschienen. Die ganze Liste!

Neue Software, digital und im Handel erhältlich:

New Style Boutique 3 – Styling Star (3DS)

Let’s Sing 2018 mit deutschen Hits (Nintendo Switch)

MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Nintendo Switch)

Portal Knights (Nintendo Switch)

Neue Software, nur digital erhältlich:

ACA NeoGeo Soccer Brawl (Nintendo Switch)

Battle Chef Brigade (Nintendo Switch)

Crimsonland (Nintendo Switch)

Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Nintendo Switch)

Kid Tripp (Nintendo Switch)

Letter Quest Remastered (Nintendo Switch)

Mantis Burn Racing (Nintendo Switch)

Poi: Explorer Edition (Nintendo Switch)

Stick It to The Man (Nintendo Switch)

Transcripted (Nintendo Switch)

Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nintendo Switch)

Worms W.M.D (Nintendo Switch)

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (3DS)

River City: Rival Showdown (3DS)

Neue spielbare Demos:

Nine Parchments (Nintendo Switch)

Robonauts (Nintendo Switch)

Slime-san (Nintendo Switch)

Neue Rabatte:

via Nintendo