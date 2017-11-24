Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch der Nintendo eShop feiert die Black-Friday-Woche mit einigen neuen Sonderangeboten. Viele Games sind reduziert, aber es gibt auch wieder einige interessante Neuerscheinungen. Stick It to the Man, einst PS-Plus-Titel für PS4, ist jetzt für Nintendo Switch erhältlich. Für Nintendo 3DS ist u. a. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney erschienen. Die ganze Liste!
Neue Software, digital und im Handel erhältlich:
- New Style Boutique 3 – Styling Star (3DS)
- Let’s Sing 2018 mit deutschen Hits (Nintendo Switch)
- MXGP3 – The Official Motocross Videogame (Nintendo Switch)
- Portal Knights (Nintendo Switch)
Neue Software, nur digital erhältlich:
- ACA NeoGeo Soccer Brawl (Nintendo Switch)
- Battle Chef Brigade (Nintendo Switch)
- Crimsonland (Nintendo Switch)
- Dead Synchronicity: Tomorrow Comes Today (Nintendo Switch)
- Kid Tripp (Nintendo Switch)
- Letter Quest Remastered (Nintendo Switch)
- Mantis Burn Racing (Nintendo Switch)
- Poi: Explorer Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- Stick It to The Man (Nintendo Switch)
- Transcripted (Nintendo Switch)
- Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nintendo Switch)
- Worms W.M.D (Nintendo Switch)
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney (3DS)
- River City: Rival Showdown (3DS)
Neue spielbare Demos:
- Nine Parchments (Nintendo Switch)
- Robonauts (Nintendo Switch)
- Slime-san (Nintendo Switch)
Neue Rabatte:
- 7th Dragon III Code: VFD (Nintendo 3DS)
- Annihilation (Wii U)
- Art of Balance (Wii U)
- Block Zombies! (Wii U)
- Breakout Defense (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Brunch Panic (Nintendo 3DS)
- Carps & Dragons (Nintendo 3DS)
- Crimsonland (Nintendo Switch)
- Cursed Castilla (Nintendo 3DS)
- Double Breakout (Wii U)
- European Conqueror 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 14 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 18 (Nintendo 3DS)
- FAST Racing NEO (Wii U)
- FINAL FANTASY EXPLORERS (Nintendo 3DS)
- The Gem Collector (Wii U)
- Grand Prix Rock ’N Racing (Wii U)
- I am Setsuna (Nintendo Switch)
- Infinite Dunamis (Nintendo 3DS)
- Infinity Runner (Wii U)
- INVERSUS Deluxe (Nintendo Switch)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Nintendo Switch)
- Journey to Kreisia (Nintendo 3DS)
- Koi DX (Wii U)
- The Legend of Dark Witch – Chronicle 2D ACT (Nintendo 3DS)
- Legna Tactica (Nintendo 3DS)
- Let’s Sing 2018 mit deutschen Hits (Nintendo Switch)
- Mein Gestüt 3D – Ein Leben für die Pferde (Nintendo 3DS)
- Mario + Rabbids® Kingdom Battle – Gold Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- Mighty Switch Force! (Nintendo 3DS)
- Mighty Switch Force! 2 (Nintendo 3DS)
- Mighty Switch Force!™ Hyper Drive Edition (Wii U)
- Mighty Switch Force! 2 (Wii U)
- Music on: Electric Guitar (Nintendo 3DS)
- Musicverse: Electronic Keyboard (Nintendo 3DS)
- Nano Assault EX (Nintendo 3DS)
- Neon Chrome (Nintendo Switch)
- Pets Paradise Resort 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Pinball Breakout (Wii U)
- PixelMaker (Nintendo 3DS)
- PixelMaker (Wii U)
- Qbics Paint (Nintendo Switch)
- Quell Memento (Nintendo 3DS)
- Quell Reflect (Nintendo 3DS)
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 (Nintendo Switch)
- Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Nintendo Switch)
- Retro City Rampage DX (Nintendo Switch)
- Retro City Rampage: DX (Nintendo 3DS)
- Semispheres (Nintendo Switch)
- Shin Megami Tensei IV: Apocalypse (Nintendo 3DS)
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Spelunker Party! (Nintendo Switch)
- STEEL RIVALS (Wii U)
- SubaraCity (Nintendo 3DS)
- Sweet Memories Blackjack (Nintendo 3DS)
- Syberia (Nintendo Switch)
- THEATRHYTHM FINAL FANTASY CURTAIN CALL™ (Nintendo 3DS)
- Supermodel 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Tower Of Babel (Nintendo Switch)
- Tumblestone (Nintendo Switch)
- Tumblestone (Wii U)
- Völgarr the Viking (Nintendo Switch)
- Völgarr the Viking (Wii U)
- Witch & Hero (Nintendo 3DS)
- Witch & Hero 2 (Nintendo 3DS)
