Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche gibt es zahlreiche neue Inhalte für Nintendo-Systeme, allen voran erscheinen DOOM und Sonic Forces für Nintendo Switch. Die neue Konsole wird aber auch mit Games wie Cat Quest und Octodad: Dadlies Catch versorgt. Eine Liste aller neuen Inhalte seht ihr nachfolgend.

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch (auch im Handel erhältlich)

  • DOOM
  • Landwirtschafts-Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition
  • Sonic Forces
  • Ben 10

Neue Software für Nintendo Switch (nur im eShop erhältlich)

  • ACA NeoGeo Street Hoop
  • Cat Quest
  • Heroes of the Monkey Tavern
  • Koi DX
  • Maria The Witch
  • Octodad: Dadlies Catch
  • Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX
  • Spellspire Tallowmere
  • UNO
  • Super Beat Sports (kostenlose Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS

  • Bonds of the Skies
  • Hiding Out
  • RTO (Nur New 3DS)
  • Worcle Worlds (kostenlose Demo)

Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U

  • Annihilation Digital
  • Champ (Wii U Virtual Console)
  • 3Souls (kostenlose Demo)

Neue herunterladbare Inhalte:

  • Snipperclips – Zusammen schneidet man am besten ab! (Nintendo Switch)
  • Sonic Forces (Nintendo Switch)
  • Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS)

Neue Sonderangebote

