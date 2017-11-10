Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche gibt es zahlreiche neue Inhalte für Nintendo-Systeme, allen voran erscheinen DOOM und Sonic Forces für Nintendo Switch. Die neue Konsole wird aber auch mit Games wie Cat Quest und Octodad: Dadlies Catch versorgt. Eine Liste aller neuen Inhalte seht ihr nachfolgend.
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch (auch im Handel erhältlich)
- DOOM
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator Nintendo Switch Edition
- Sonic Forces
- Ben 10
Neue Software für Nintendo Switch (nur im eShop erhältlich)
- ACA NeoGeo Street Hoop
- Cat Quest
- Heroes of the Monkey Tavern
- Koi DX
- Maria The Witch
- Octodad: Dadlies Catch
- Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX
- Spellspire Tallowmere
- UNO
- Super Beat Sports (kostenlose Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo 3DS
- Bonds of the Skies
- Hiding Out
- RTO (Nur New 3DS)
- Worcle Worlds (kostenlose Demo)
Neue Software für Nintendo Wii U
- Annihilation Digital
- Champ (Wii U Virtual Console)
- 3Souls (kostenlose Demo)
Neue herunterladbare Inhalte:
- Snipperclips – Zusammen schneidet man am besten ab! (Nintendo Switch)
- Sonic Forces (Nintendo Switch)
- Culdcept Revolt (Nintendo 3DS)
Neue Sonderangebote
- 3D Game Collection (Nintendo 3DS)
- Atlantic Quest (Nintendo 3DS)
- BLOK DROP X TWISTED FUSION (Wii U)
- Bridge Constructor Playground (Wii U)
- Dracula’s Legacy (Wii U)
- FIFTEEN (New Nintendo 3DS)
- FIFTEEN (Wii U)
- Frankenstein – Master of Death (Wii U)
- Fun! Fun! Minigolf TOUCH! (Nintendo 3DS)
- Island Flight Simulator (Wii U)
- Kutar Apple (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Burger Factory (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar End Credits (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Powder Factory (Nintendo 3DS)
- Kutar Ski Lift (Nintendo 3DS)
- Meine Tiere & Ich 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Traumberuf Tiertrainer 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- ORBIT (Wii U)
- PINBALL (Wii U)
- Real Heroes: Firefighter 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Secret Agent Files: Miami (Nintendo 3DS)
- Sparkle 2 (Nintendo Switch)
- SPHERE SLICE (Wii U)
- Super Destronaut 3D (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Schwebebahn Simulator (Wii U)
- TABLETOP GALLERY (Wii U)
- Toon Tanks (Wii U)