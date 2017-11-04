Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche füllt Nintendo den hauseigenen eShop mit neuen Games und Inhalten. Die Liste für Nintendo Switch ist umfangreich, aber ohne große Namen. Für Nintendo 3DS hingegen erscheint mit Kirby Battle Royale ein neuer Teil eines langjährigen Nintendo-Franchises, übrigens auch im Handel. Neue DLCs gibt es für Culdcept Revolt und Etrian Odyssey V. Die ganze Liste nachfolgend.
Neuveröffentlichungen für Switch:
- Cartoon Network Battle Crashers (Switch)
- Monopoly (Switch)
- Monster Jam: Crush It! (Switch)
- ACA NeoGeo Art of Fighting 3 (Switch)
- Chess Ultra (Switch)
- King Oddball (Switch)
- Morphite (Switch)
- Perception (Switch)
- Sparkle 2 EVO (Switch)
- Super Beat Sports (Switch)
- Wheels of Aurelia (Switch)
Neuveröffentlichungen für 3DS:
- Kirby Battle Royale (3DS)
- Creeping Terror (3DS)
- Fill-a-Pix: Phils Abenteuer (3DS)
- Frutakia 2 (New 3DS)
- Galaxy Blaster Code Red (New 3DS)
Neue herunterladbare Inhalte:
- Culdcept Revolt (3DS)
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (3DS)
Neue kostenlose Demos:
- Heroes of the Monkey Tavern (Switch)
Neue Sonderangebote:
- Ambition of the Slimes (Nintendo 3DS)
- Armored ACORNs: Action Squirrel Squad (Wii U)
- Back to Bed (Wii U)
- Castle Conqueror Defender (Nintendo 3DS)
- GUIDE THE GHOST (New Nintendo 3DS)
- Master Reboot (Wii U)
- My Little Baby 3D (Nintendo 3DS)
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Nintendo Switch)
- Puzzle Labyrinth (Nintendo 3DS)
- Soul Axiom (Wii U)
- Sparkle 2 EVO (Nintendo Switch)
- Spy Chameleon (Wii U)