PGW17: Journey-inspiriertes Oure angekündigt

Sony hat in der Pre-Show zur Paris Games Week 2017 den Indie-Titel Oure angekündigt, das sich optisch und teilweise auch spielerisch wohl stark an Journey orientiert. Das Spiel stammt aus der Feder von Heavy Spectrum (Shadow of the Beast) und ist schon heute im PlayStation Store für PlayStation 4 erhältlich.

Fly above the clouds as a graceful dragon in a beautiful adventure where a child proves that even the smallest amongst us can change the world. A mysterious world, eight uniquely challenging titans to chase down and over a hundred increasingly intricate puzzles to solve, Oure offers an emotional adventure that will stay with you long after you have finished playing.