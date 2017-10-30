PGW17: Guacamelee 2 für PS4 angekündigt

In der Pre-Show zur Pressekonferenz anlässlich der Paris Games Week 2017 hat Sony Guacamelee 2 für PlayStation 4 angekündigt. Zwar war nicht von Exklusivität die Rede – und normalerweise nutzen die Konsolenhersteller da bekanntlich jede Gelegenheit – aber auch auf der offiziellen Website von Entwickler DrinkBox Studios ist das Spiel bisher nur für PS4 gelistet.

Seven years after defeating Carlos Calaca, Juan Aguacate is forced to don his luchador mask again to face a new threat – this time to the very fabric of space and time. Punch your way through a whole new Metroid-vania style world and try to save the Mexiverse!