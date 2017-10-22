Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Diese Woche bietet uns Nintendo mit Titeln wie Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS, erscheint auch im Handel), Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (3DS, erscheint am 3. November im Handel) und The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Videogame (Switch, auch im Handel) eine ganze Palette mit neuen und interessanten Titeln an. Aber auch die schon in der letzten Woche angekündigte Rabattaktion zu BOXBOY läuft noch, weitere Informationen dazu findet ihr hier.
Neuerscheinungen:
- Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch) – 59,99 Euro
- Fire Emblem Warriors (New 3DS) – 44,99 Euro
- Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
- Spelunker Party (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
- Syberia (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
- ACA NEOGEO ROBO ARMY (Switch) – 6,99 Euro
- The Count Lucanor (Switch) – 13,49 Euro (Angebot bis zum 25.10, danach wieder 14,99 Euro)
- Don’t Knock Twice (Switch) – 9,99 Euro (Angbebot bis zum 14.11, danach wieder 12,49 Euro)
- Elliot Quest (Switch) – k.A.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Switch) – 21,99 Euro
- JYDGE (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
- Party Golf (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
- Putter Pals (Switch) – 8,50 Euro
- Revenant Saga (Switch) – 12,99 Euro
- Rogue Trooper Redux (Switch) – 24,99 Euro
- Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (Switch) – 4,99 Euro
Demos:
- Kirby Battle Royale (3DS)
- New Style Boutique 3 – Styling Star (3DS)
Neue herunterladbare Inhalte:
- Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (Switch)
- Culdcept Revolt (3DS)
Sonderangebote:
- 99Moves (Wii U)
- Abyss (Wii U)
- ASH (3DS)
- Astro Bears Party (Switch)
- Coaster Creator 3D (3DS)
- The Count Lucanor (Switch)
- Cube Creator 3D (3DS)
- Don’t Knock Twice (Switch)
- Drop It: Block Paradise! (Wii U)
- Fantasy Pirates (3DS)
- Gunman Clive (3DS)
- Gunman Clive 2 (3DS)
- Gunman Clive HD Collection (Wii U)
- Hurry Up! Bird Hunter (Wii U)
- Johnny’s Payday Panic (3DS)
- Kung Fu FIGHT! (3DS)
- Kung Fu FIGHT! (Wii U)
- Mr. Pumpkin Adventure (Wii U)
- Rock ‚N Racing Off Road DX (Wii U)
- RV-7 My Drone (3DS)
- Stick it to the Man™ (Wii U)
- TOYS VS MONSTERS (3DS)
- Vaccine (Switch)
- VAN HELSING SNIPER ZX100 (3DS)
- WAKEDAS (3DS)
via Nintendo