Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Diese Woche bietet uns Nintendo mit Titeln wie Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS, erscheint auch im Handel), Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (3DS, erscheint am 3. November im Handel) und The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Videogame (Switch, auch im Handel) eine ganze Palette mit neuen und interessanten Titeln an. Aber auch die schon in der letzten Woche angekündigte Rabattaktion zu BOXBOY läuft noch, weitere Informationen dazu findet ihr hier.

Neuerscheinungen:

Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch) – 59,99 Euro

Fire Emblem Warriors (New 3DS) – 44,99 Euro

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (3DS) – 39,99 Euro

Spelunker Party (Switch) – 29,99 Euro

Syberia (Switch) – 29,99 Euro

ACA NEOGEO ROBO ARMY (Switch) – 6,99 Euro

The Count Lucanor (Switch) – 13,49 Euro (Angebot bis zum 25.10, danach wieder 14,99 Euro)

Don’t Knock Twice (Switch) – 9,99 Euro (Angbebot bis zum 14.11, danach wieder 12,49 Euro)

Elliot Quest (Switch) – k.A.

The Jackbox Party Pack 4 (Switch) – 21,99 Euro

JYDGE (Switch) – 14,99 Euro

Party Golf (Switch) – 14,99 Euro

Putter Pals (Switch) – 8,50 Euro

Revenant Saga (Switch) – 12,99 Euro

Rogue Trooper Redux (Switch) – 24,99 Euro

Super Ping Pong Trick Shot (Switch) – 4,99 Euro

Demos:

Kirby Battle Royale (3DS)

New Style Boutique 3 – Styling Star (3DS)

Neue herunterladbare Inhalte:

Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS)

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle (Switch)

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (Switch)

Culdcept Revolt (3DS)

Sonderangebote:

via Nintendo