Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch diese Woche stellt uns Nintendo eine Menge neuer interessanter Titel zum Download bereit. Ein paar Beispiele wären Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (3DS, erscheint auch im Handel), Sine Mora EX (Switch, auch im Handel), Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (Switch, auch im Handel), Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Switch) und viele mehr. Aber auch die schon in der letzten Woche angekündigte Rabattaktion zu BOXBOY läuft noch, weitere Informationen dazu findet ihr hier.

Neuerscheinungen:

Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (3DS) – 39,99 Euro

Sine Mora EX (Switch) – 29,99 Euro

Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (Switch) – 29,99 Euro

Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Switch) – 14,99 Euro

Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas DEMO (Switch) – Kostenlos

Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Switch) – 26,99 Euro (nur bis zum 18.10., danach 29,99 Euro)

88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Switch) – 29,99 Euro

ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’95 (Switch) – 6,99 Euro

Neon Chrome (Switch) – 14,99 Euro

Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Switch) – 4,99 Euro

The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Switch) – 14,99 Euro

Tiny Barbarian DX (Switch) – 29,99 Euro

Wulverblade (Switch) – 16,99 Euro

Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Switch) – 14,99 Euro

Physical Contact: 2048 (New 3DS) – 3,73 Euro

Physical Contact: Picture Place (New 3DS) – 3,73 Euro

Physical Contact: SPEED (New 3DS) – 3,75 Euro

Eba & Egg: A Hatch Trip (WiiU) – 4,99 Euro

Legend of Hero Tonma™ (WiiU) – 5,99 Euro

Culdcept™ Revolt (3DS) – 39,99 Euro