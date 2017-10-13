Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch diese Woche stellt uns Nintendo eine Menge neuer interessanter Titel zum Download bereit. Ein paar Beispiele wären Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (3DS, erscheint auch im Handel), Sine Mora EX (Switch, auch im Handel), Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (Switch, auch im Handel), Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Switch) und viele mehr. Aber auch die schon in der letzten Woche angekündigte Rabattaktion zu BOXBOY läuft noch, weitere Informationen dazu findet ihr hier.
Neuerscheinungen:
- Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
- Sine Mora EX (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
- Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
- Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas DEMO (Switch) – Kostenlos
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Switch) – 26,99 Euro (nur bis zum 18.10., danach 29,99 Euro)
- 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
- ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’95 (Switch) – 6,99 Euro
- Neon Chrome (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
- Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Switch) – 4,99 Euro
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
- Tiny Barbarian DX (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
- Wulverblade (Switch) – 16,99 Euro
- Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
- Physical Contact: 2048 (New 3DS) – 3,73 Euro
- Physical Contact: Picture Place (New 3DS) – 3,73 Euro
- Physical Contact: SPEED (New 3DS) – 3,75 Euro
- Eba & Egg: A Hatch Trip (WiiU) – 4,99 Euro
- Legend of Hero Tonma™ (WiiU) – 5,99 Euro
- Culdcept™ Revolt (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
Sonderangebote:
- 360 Breakout (Wii U)
- Carps & Dragons (3DS)
- Darts Up 3D (3DS)
- Dragon Skills (Wii U)
- Fairune 2 (3DS)
- Football Up 3D (3DS)
- Gourmet Dream (3DS)
- Gunslugs (3DS)
- Gunslugs 2 (3DS)
- Hit Ninja (New 3DS)
- Infinite Minigolf (Switch)
- Jett Rocket II: The Wrath of Taikai (3DS)
- Joe’s Diner (Wii U)
- Jones on Fire (Wii U)
- Landwirtschafts-Simulator 18 (3DS)
- Laser Blaster (Wii U)
- Mercenaries Saga 3 (3DS)
- Mindfeud (3DS)
- Mord auf der Titanic (3DS)
- Noah’s Cradle (3DS)
- Of Mice And Sand (3DS)
- Parascientific Escape – Gear Detective (3DS)
- Pazuru (3DS)
- Pinball Breakout (New 3DS)
- Polara (3DS)
- Proun+ (3DS)
- Queen’s Garden (Wii U)
- Safari Quest (3DS)
- Snow Moto Racing 3D (3DS)
- Sumico (3DS)
- Sweetest Thing (Wii U)
- The Legend of Dark Witch 2 (3DS)
- Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Switch)
via Nintendo