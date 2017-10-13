Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch diese Woche stellt uns Nintendo eine Menge neuer interessanter Titel zum Download bereit. Ein paar Beispiele wären Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (3DS, erscheint auch im Handel), Sine Mora EX (Switch, auch im Handel), Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (Switch, auch im Handel), Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Switch) und viele mehr. Aber auch die schon in der letzten Woche angekündigte Rabattaktion zu BOXBOY läuft noch, weitere Informationen dazu findet ihr hier.

Neuerscheinungen:

  • Story of Seasons: Trio of Towns (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
  • Sine Mora EX (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
  • Touhou Kobuto V: Burst Battle (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
  • Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
  • Oceanhorn – Monster of Uncharted Seas DEMO (Switch) – Kostenlos
  • Unbox: Newbie’s Adventure (Switch) – 26,99 Euro (nur bis zum 18.10., danach 29,99 Euro)
  • 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
  • ACA NEOGEO THE KING OF FIGHTERS ’95 (Switch) – 6,99 Euro
  • Neon Chrome (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
  • Squareboy vs Bullies: Arena Edition (Switch) – 4,99 Euro
  • The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
  • Tiny Barbarian DX (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
  • Wulverblade (Switch) – 16,99 Euro
  • Yono and the Celestial Elephants (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
  • Physical Contact: 2048 (New 3DS) – 3,73 Euro
  • Physical Contact: Picture Place (New 3DS) – 3,73 Euro
  • Physical Contact: SPEED (New 3DS) – 3,75 Euro
  • Eba & Egg: A Hatch Trip (WiiU) – 4,99 Euro
  • Legend of Hero Tonma™ (WiiU) – 5,99 Euro
  • Culdcept™ Revolt (3DS) – 39,99 Euro

Sonderangebote:

