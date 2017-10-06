Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch für Kalenderwoche 40 veröffentlicht Nintendo eine Liste mit Neuheiten, Demos und Sonderangeboten aus dem Nintendo eShop. Im Rampenlicht stehen dabei Titel wie Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga und Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle und die Verschwörung der Millionäre, welche beide für Nintendo 3DS erscheinen. Aber auch Besitzer einer Nintendo Switch dürfen sich endlich auf das langersehnte Stardew Valley stürzen. Des Weiteren findet aktuell eine Rabattaktion zum 25. Geburtstag von BOXBOY statt, mehr Informationen dazu findet ihr hier.

Neuerscheinungen:

  • Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
  • LAYTON’S MYSTERY JOURNEY™ (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
  • Culdcept™ Revolt (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
  • Symphony of Eternity (3DS) – 7,99 Euro
  • Stardew Valley (Switch) – 13,99 Euro
  • ACA NEOGEO METAL SLUG X (Switch) – 6,99 Euro
  • Axiom Verge (Switch) – 17,99 Euro
  • Earth Atlantis (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
  • Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
  • Ninja Showdown (Switch) – 12,99 Euro
  • Oxenfree (Switch) – 19,99 Euro
  • Tower of Babel (Switch) – 9,99 Euro
  • Tumblestone (Switch) – 12,99 Euro
  • Völgarr the Viking (Switch, WiiU) – 9,99 Euro
  • Double Dungeons (WiiU Virtual Console) – k.A.
  • Vigilante (WiiU Virtual Console) – 5,99 Euro
  • JUST DANCE 2018 DEMO (WiiU, Switch) – kostenlos

Sonderangebote:

