Japanische Verkaufscharts: 16. bis 22. Oktober 2017

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts liegen vor und es war endlich mal wieder eine aufregendere Woche. Gleich sechs Neueinsteiger belegen die ersten Plätze der Software-Charts. Gran Turismo Sport kann dabei die Pole Position erobern mit 150.000 verkauften Einheiten. City Shrouded in Shadow von Bandai Namco gelingt mit 48.000 Einheiten ein bemerkenswerter Einstieg auf Rang 2. The Evil Within 2 bleibt da nur der dritte Platz.

01./00. [PS4] Gran Turismo Sport (SIE, 10/19/17) – 150.286 *NEW*

02./00. [PS4] City Shrouded in Shadow (Bandai Namco, 10/19/17) – 48.935 *NEW*

03./00. [PS4] The Evil Within 2 (Bethesda Softworks, 10/19/17) – 42.941 *NEW*

04./00. [PS4] Itadaki Street: DQ & FF 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 42.092 *NEW*

05./00. [PSV] Uta no Prince-sama (Broccoli, 10/19/17) – 19.904 *NEW*

06./00. [PSV] Itadaki Street: DQ & FF 30th Anniversary (Square Enix, 10/19/17) – 18.784 *NEW*

07./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo, 07/21/17) – 16.483 (1.249.006)

08./03. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04,28,17) – 11.142 (758.597)

09./01. [PS4] Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Warner Bros., 10/12/17) – 8,083 (28.227)

10./08. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 5.430 (616.383)

11./05. [NSW] Pokken Tournament DX (Nintendo, 09/22/17) – 5.224 (102.359)

12./04. [3DS] Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions (Nintendo, 10/05/17) – 5.092 (43.094)

13./21. [PS4] FIFA 18 (Electronic Arts, 09/29/17) – 3.910 (79.701)

14./10. [PS4] No Heroes Allowed! VR (SIE, 10/14/17) – 3.464 (8.925)

15./12. [PS4] Winning Eleven 2018 (Konami, 09/14/17) – 2,987 (105.005)

16./16. [3DS] The Snack World: Trejarers (Level-5, 08/10/17) – 2.882 (183.780)

17./31. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom, 08/25/17) – 2.814 (158.448)

18./19. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf Amiibo+ (Nintendo, 11/23/16) – 2.748 (256.413)

19./00. [NSW] NBA 2K18 (2K Games, 10/17/17) – 2.689 *NEW*

20./11. [PS4] The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (Falcom, 09/28/17) – 2.473 (107.772)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 31.092 (40.803)

PS4 – 25.075 (22.706)

PS4Pro – 6.203 (5.773)

n3DS – 195 (242)

n3DS XL – 6.187 (8.369)

2DS – 1.367 (1.565)

n2DS XL – 8.449 (10.569)

PSV – 3.535 (3.938)

XB1 – 69 (71)

PS3 – 50 (65)

WIU – 40 (58)

