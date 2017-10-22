Final Fantasy Jazz CD erscheint im November

Anlässlich des 30. Geburtstags der Serie wird Square Enix am 22. November eine ganz besondere Musikauswahl zu Final Fantasy veröffentlichen. Die neue Final Fantasy Jazz CD wird 12 Arrangements der Serie bieten, die man im Jazz-Stil neu auflegt. Darunter sind echte Klassiker wie Battle at the Bridge und Melodies of Life, bei denen man gespannt sein darf, wie sie als Jazz-Version klingen. Die ganze Liste der Stücke:

Blinded By Light – Final Fantasy XIII Eternal Wind – Final Fantasy III Searching for Friends – Final Fantasy VI Battle With the Four Fiends – Final Fantasy IV The Rebel Army – Final Fantasy II Battle at the Big Bridge – Final Fantasy V Serah’s Theme – Final Fantasy XIII Zanarkand – Final Fantasy X Not Alone – Final Fantasy IX Melodies of Life – Final Fantasy IX Love Grows – Final Fantasy VIII Main Theme – Final Fantasy series

Die CD gibt es im japanischen Square Enix e-Store und beim gut sortierten Importhändler.