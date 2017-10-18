Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen der dieswöchigen Ausgabe des Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Spielen, die wie immer von vier Redakteuren unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören unter anderem Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) und Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS).
- Super Mario Odyssey (Switch) – 10/10/9/10 [39/40]
- FIFA 18 (PS4) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
- FIFA 18 (XBO) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
- FIFA 18 (Switch) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
- FIFA 18 (PS3) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
- Forza Motorsport 7 (XBO) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
- The Evil Within 2 (PS4) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
- The Evil Within 2 (XBO) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
- Cuphead (XBO) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
- Shin Megami Tensei: Strange Journey Redux (3DS) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]
- Idol Time PriPara: Yume All-Star Live! (3DS) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Steam Prison: Nanatsu no Bitoku (PS Vita) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]
- Go! Go! Kokopolo 3D: Space Recipe for Disaster (3DS) – 8/8/7/6 [29/40]
- Bond of the Skies (3DS) – 8/7/7/6 [28/40]
- Nidhogg 2 (PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Amaekata wa Kanojo Nari ni. (PS4) – 6/6/6/7 [25/40]
- Amaekata wa Kanojo Nari ni. (PS Vita) – 6/6/6/7 [25/40]
via Gematsu