Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen der dieswöchigen Ausgabe des Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Spielen, die wie immer von vier Redakteuren unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören unter anderem City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4) und Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4, PSV).

  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of War (XBO) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
  • No Heroes Allowed! VR (PSVR) – 8/8/9/8 [33/40]
  • The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
  • City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
  • Forma8 (PS4) – 7/7/8/8 [30/40]
  • Forma8 (Switch) – 7/7/8/8 [30/40]
  • Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]
  • Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS Vita) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]
  • Penguin Wars (Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]
  • 36 Fragments of Midnight (Switch) – 6/6/8/7 [27/40]

via Gematsu

