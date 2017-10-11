Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen der dieswöchigen Ausgabe des Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Spielen, die wie immer von vier Redakteuren unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören unter anderem City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4) und Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4, PSV).
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War (XBO) – 10/9/9/9 [37/40]
- No Heroes Allowed! VR (PSVR) – 8/8/9/8 [33/40]
- The LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game (PS4) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
- City Shrouded in Shadow (PS4) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- Forma8 (PS4) – 7/7/8/8 [30/40]
- Forma8 (Switch) – 7/7/8/8 [30/40]
- Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS4) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]
- Itadaki Street: Dragon Quest & Final Fantasy 30th Anniversary (PS Vita) – 8/8/7/7 [30/40]
- Penguin Wars (Switch) – 7/8/7/8 [30/40]
- 36 Fragments of Midnight (Switch) – 6/6/8/7 [27/40]
via Gematsu