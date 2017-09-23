Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche bietet Nintendo eine Menge neuer Downloads an. Zu den Highlights zählen die Neuauflagen von Pokémon Tekken DX und Dragon Ball...

Auch in dieser Woche bietet Nintendo eine Menge neuer Downloads an. Zu den Highlights zählen die Neuauflagen von Pokémon Tekken DX und Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, welche beide für Nintendo Switch erscheinen, oder auch die Game-Boy-Color-Klassiker Pokémon Gold & Silber für Nintendo 3DS.

Neuerscheinungen:

  • Pokémon Tekken DX (Switch) – 59,99 Euro
  • Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Switch) – 59,99 Euro
  • Pokémon Goldene Edition (3DS, Virtual Console) – 9,99 Euro
  • Pokémon Silberne Edition (3DS, Virtual Console) – 9,99 Euro
  • ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING (Switch) – 6,99 Euro
  • SteamWorld Dig 2 (Switch) – 19,99 Euro
  • Thimbleweed Park (Switch) – 19,99 Euro
  • 36 Fragments of Midnight (New 3DS) – 2,99 Euro
  • GUIDE THE GHOST (New 3DS) – 1,49 Euro
  • Super Ultra Star Shooter (WiiU) – 1,99 Euro
  • Detana Twin Bee® (WiiU, Virtual Console) – 6,99 Euro


Sonderangebote:

