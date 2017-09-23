Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Auch in dieser Woche bietet Nintendo eine Menge neuer Downloads an. Zu den Highlights zählen die Neuauflagen von Pokémon Tekken DX und Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2, welche beide für Nintendo Switch erscheinen, oder auch die Game-Boy-Color-Klassiker Pokémon Gold & Silber für Nintendo 3DS.
Neuerscheinungen:
- Pokémon Tekken DX (Switch) – 59,99 Euro
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 (Switch) – 59,99 Euro
- Pokémon Goldene Edition (3DS, Virtual Console) – 9,99 Euro
- Pokémon Silberne Edition (3DS, Virtual Console) – 9,99 Euro
- ACA NEOGEO ART OF FIGHTING (Switch) – 6,99 Euro
- SteamWorld Dig 2 (Switch) – 19,99 Euro
- Thimbleweed Park (Switch) – 19,99 Euro
- 36 Fragments of Midnight (New 3DS) – 2,99 Euro
- GUIDE THE GHOST (New 3DS) – 1,49 Euro
- Super Ultra Star Shooter (WiiU) – 1,99 Euro
- Detana Twin Bee® (WiiU, Virtual Console) – 6,99 Euro
Sonderangebote:
- Alphadia Genesis™ (Wii U)
- A-Train™ 3D: City Simulator (3DS)
- Brave Tank Hero™ (3DS)
- Brave Tank Hero™ (Wii U)
- Bubble Pop World (3DS)
- Cake Ninja 3: The Legend Continues (Wii U)
- Chicken Wiggle (3DS)
- Color Zen (3DS)
- Color Zen (Wii U)
- Color Zen Kids (3DS)
- Color Zen Kids (Wii U)
- Cube Life: Island Survival (Wii U)
- Cube Life: Pixel Action Heroes (Wii U)
- European Conqueror 3D (3DS)
- Farming Simulator 14 (3DS)
- Fishdom H2O: Hidden Odyssey (3DS)
- Frag doch mal…die Maus! (Wii U)
- Gotcha Racing™ (3DS)
- Human Resource Machine (Switch)
- KAMI (3DS)
- Koi DX (Wii U)
- Lionel City Builder 3D: Rise of the Rails (3DS)
- Little Inferno ( Switch)
- Music on: Electric Guitar (3DS)
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon (3DS)
- My Style Studio: Hair Salon (Wii U)
- My Style Studio: Notebook (Wii U)
- Ninja Strike™: Dangerous Dash (Wii U)
- Parking Star 3D (3DS)
- Puyo Puyo™ Tetris® (Switch)
- Quell Memento (3DS)
- Quell Reflect (3DS)
- Reel Fishing® 3D Paradise Mini (3DS)
- River City: Knights of Justice (3DS)
- River City: Tokyo Rumble (3DS)
- Rubik’s® Cube (3DS)
- Rubik’s® Cube (Wii U)
- Samurai Defender (3DS)
- Super Strike Beach Volleyball™ (3DS)
- The Quiet Collection (Wii U)
- Turtle Tale (3DS)
- Turtle Tale (Wii U)
- World of Goo (Switch)
via Nintendo