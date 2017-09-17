Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Appie
17. September 2017
In dieser Woche kommen sowohl Nintendo Switch Besitzer, als auch Nintendo 3DS Besitzer voll auf ihre Kosten! Mit Titeln wie Metroid: Samus Returns...

In dieser Woche kommen sowohl Nintendo-Switch-Besitzer, als auch Nintendo-3DS-Besitzer voll auf ihre Kosten! Mit Titeln wie Metroid: Samus Returns, NBA 2K18, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, oder den Gameboy-Color-Klassikern Pokémon Gold & Silber, welche in der kommenden Woche folgen werden, sollte wohl für jeden etwas dabei sein. Ab sofort kann man sie im eShop vorabkaufen. Außerdem gibt eine Demo zum wunderschönen, zuletzt in der Nintendo Direct angekündigten, Project Octopath Traveler und zu Etrian Odyssey V.

Neuerscheinungen:

  • Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) – 44,99 Euro
  • NBA 2k18 (Switch) – 69,99 Euro
  • Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 39,99 Euro
  • Pokémon Goldene Edition (3DS) – 9,99 Euro (Vorabkauf ab sofort)
  • Pokémon Silberen Edition (3DS) – 9,99 Euro (Vorabkauf ab sofort)
  • project OCTOPATH TRAVELER DEMO (Switch) – kostenlos
  • 36 Fragments of Midnight (Switch) – 2,99 Euro
  • ACA NEOGEO SPIN MASTER (Switch) – 6,99 Euro
  • Beach Buggy Racing (Switch) – 9,99 Euro
  • Kingdom: New Lands (Switch) – 14,99 Euro
  • PAN-PAN A tiny big Adventure (Switch) – 5,00 Euro
  • Quest of Dungeons (Switch) – 8,99 Euro
  • Robonauts (Switch) – AKTUELL 13,49 Euro (bis zum 29.9.17, danach wieder 14,99€)
  • Semispheres (Switch) – 9,99 Euro
  • Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
  • Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth DEMO (3DS) – kostenlos


Sonderangebote:

