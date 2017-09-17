Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

By

In dieser Woche kommen sowohl Nintendo-Switch-Besitzer, als auch Nintendo-3DS-Besitzer voll auf ihre Kosten! Mit Titeln wie Metroid: Samus Returns, NBA 2K18, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition, oder den Gameboy-Color-Klassikern Pokémon Gold & Silber, welche in der kommenden Woche folgen werden, sollte wohl für jeden etwas dabei sein. Ab sofort kann man sie im eShop vorabkaufen. Außerdem gibt eine Demo zum wunderschönen, zuletzt in der Nintendo Direct angekündigten, Project Octopath Traveler und zu Etrian Odyssey V.

Neuerscheinungen:

Metroid: Samus Returns (3DS) – 44,99 Euro

NBA 2k18 (Switch) – 69,99 Euro

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition (Switch) – 39,99 Euro

Pokémon Goldene Edition (3DS) – 9,99 Euro (Vorabkauf ab sofort)

Pokémon Silberen Edition (3DS) – 9,99 Euro (Vorabkauf ab sofort)

project OCTOPATH TRAVELER DEMO (Switch) – kostenlos

36 Fragments of Midnight (Switch) – 2,99 Euro

ACA NEOGEO SPIN MASTER (Switch) – 6,99 Euro

Beach Buggy Racing (Switch) – 9,99 Euro

Kingdom: New Lands (Switch) – 14,99 Euro

PAN-PAN A tiny big Adventure (Switch) – 5,00 Euro

Quest of Dungeons (Switch) – 8,99 Euro

Robonauts (Switch) – AKTUELL 13,49 Euro (bis zum 29.9.17, danach wieder 14,99€)

Semispheres (Switch) – 9,99 Euro

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth (3DS) – 39,99 Euro

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth DEMO (3DS) – kostenlos



Sonderangebote: