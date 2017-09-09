Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

By
Appie
9. September 2017Posted in: 3DS, Europa, News, Nintendo Switch, Wii U
Neue Woche - neue Titel im Nintendo eShop! Für den Nintendo 3DS gibt es Monster Hunter Stories, Besitzer einer Nintendo Switch dürfen sich über Titel...

Neue Woche – neue Titel im Nintendo eShop! Für Nintendo 3DS gibt es Monster Hunter Stories, Besitzer einer Nintendo Switch dürfen sich über Titel wie LEGO Worlds und das langersehnte The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ freuen. Neue herunterladbare Inhalte und Sonderangebote, dürfen, wie jede Woche, natürlich auch nicht fehlen.

Neuerscheinungen:

  • Monster Hunter Stories (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
  • LEGO Worlds (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
  • The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Switch) – 39,99 Euro
  • ACA NEOGEO BLUE’S JOURNEY (Switch) – Preis unbekannt
  • Double Dragon 4 (Switch) – 9,49 Euro
  • Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Switch) – 9,99 Euro
  • NeuroVoider (Switch) – 13,99 Euro
  • Physical Contact: 2048 (Switch) – 5,00 Euro
  • R.B.I. Baseball 17 (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
  • The Bridge (Switch) – 9,99 Euro
  • Crystareino (3DS) – 9,99 Euro
  • EARTHLOCK: Festival of Magic (WiiU) – 9,99 Euro
  • The Gem Collector (WiiU) – Preis unbekannt

Neue herunterladbare Inhalte:

  • LEGO Worlds (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
  • Monster Hunter Stories (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
  • Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (WiiU) – 16,99 Euro

Sonderangebote:

via Nintendo

Tags: ,