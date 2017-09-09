Nintendo: Die aktuellen eShop-Downloads der Woche

Neue Woche – neue Titel im Nintendo eShop! Für Nintendo 3DS gibt es Monster Hunter Stories, Besitzer einer Nintendo Switch dürfen sich über Titel wie LEGO Worlds und das langersehnte The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ freuen. Neue herunterladbare Inhalte und Sonderangebote, dürfen, wie jede Woche, natürlich auch nicht fehlen.
Neuerscheinungen:
- Monster Hunter Stories (3DS) – 39,99 Euro
- LEGO Worlds (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
- The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth+ (Switch) – 39,99 Euro
- ACA NEOGEO BLUE’S JOURNEY (Switch) – Preis unbekannt
- Double Dragon 4 (Switch) – 9,49 Euro
- Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition (Switch) – 9,99 Euro
- NeuroVoider (Switch) – 13,99 Euro
- Physical Contact: 2048 (Switch) – 5,00 Euro
- R.B.I. Baseball 17 (Switch) – 29,99 Euro
- The Bridge (Switch) – 9,99 Euro
- Crystareino (3DS) – 9,99 Euro
- EARTHLOCK: Festival of Magic (WiiU) – 9,99 Euro
- The Gem Collector (WiiU) – Preis unbekannt
Neue herunterladbare Inhalte:
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero (WiiU) – 16,99 Euro
Sonderangebote:
- Adventure Bar Story (3DS)
- Adventure Labyrinth Story (3DS)
- Alien on the run (3DS)
- Breakout Defense (New 3DS)
- Chain Blaster ( 3DS)
- Conveni Dream (3DS)
- Crazy Construction (3DS)
- Drancia Saga (3DS)
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition (Wii U)
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO HAWAII (3DS)
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO NARITA (3DS)
- I am an air traffic controller AIRPORT HERO OSAKA-KIX (3DS)
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D Journey to Kyoto (3DS)
- Japanese Rail Sim 3D Monorail Trip to Okinawa ( 3DS)
- Jump Trials Supreme (3DS)
- Kingdom’s Item Shop (3DS)
- Mercenaries Saga 2 (3DS)
- Parascientific Escape Cruise in the Distant Seas (3DS)
- PING 1.5+ (Wii U)
- PSIBO (Wii U)
- Rytmik Ultimate (3DS)
- Severed (Wii U)
- SKYPEACE (3DS)
- Undead Bowling (3DS)
- Word Logic by POWGI (3DS)
- Word Logic by POWGI (Wii U)
- Word Search 10K (3DS)
