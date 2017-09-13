Japanische Verkaufscharts: 4. bis 10. September 2017

In den aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts vom 4. bis zum 10. September 2017 steht ein westlicher Titel ganz oben: Destiny 2 reichen dafür aber schon 50.000 verkaufte Einheiten. Dahinter landet Splatoon 2 und auf Platz 3 mit Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 mal wieder ein „neues“ Switch-Spiel. Nintendos neue Konsole hält sich aber trotz rarer Software-Neuerscheinungen locker auf Platz 1 der Hardware-Charts.
- 01./00. [PS4] Destiny 2 (Sony) {2017.09.06} (¥7.900) – 50.263 / NEW
- 02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 44.981 / 1.101.481 (-14%)
- 03./00. [NSW] Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2 (Bamco) {2017.09.07} (¥6.800) – 24.045 / NEW
- 04./01. [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (Sony) {2017.08.31} (¥5.900) – 22.488 / 123.207 (-78%)
- 05./05. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) – 15.993 / 1.709.906 (-30%)
- 06./04. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX (Capcom) {2017.08.25} (¥5.800) – 12.811 / 124.207 (-53%)
- 07./08. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 10.526 / 683.214 (-16%)
- 08./07. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) – 9.147 / 1.337.602 (-35%)
- 09./09. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) – 7.079 / 155.149 (-30%)
- 10./00. [PS4] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! (5pb.) {2017.09.07} – 7.044 / NEW
- 11./00. [PSV] Kono Subarashii Sekai ni Shukufuku o! (5pb.) {2017.09.07} – 7.000 / NEW
- 12./03. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (Atlus) {2017.08.31} (¥6.480) – 5.709 / 35.596 (-81%)
- 13./15. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.485 / 580.552 (-9%)
- 14./06. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 (Koei Tecmo) {2017.08.31} (¥7.300) – 4.155 / 22.362 (-77%)
- 15./10. [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations (Capcom) {2017.08.31} (¥2.990) – 3.837 / 13.097 (-59%)
- 16./13. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) – 3.711 / 218.111 (-28%)
- 17./17. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) – 3.704 / 236.114 (-8%)
- 18./14. [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (Nippon Ichi) {2017.08.24} – 3.003 / 16.011 (-39%)
- 19./21. [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition (Sony) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) – 2.938 / 1.204.956
- 20./22. [PS4] Hitman: The Complete First Season (Square Enix) (¥7.800) – 2.900 / 32.702
Die Hardware-Charts:
- NSW – 45.439 (50.074)
- PS4 – 29.482 (26.384)
- 3DS – 21.134 (26.268)
- PSV – 3.913 (3.975)
- PS3 – 115 (85)
- WIU – 90 (116)
- XB1 – 63 (78)
via NeoGAF