Japanische Verkaufscharts: 28. August bis 3. September

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufscharts liegen vor und erneut gibt es einen Neueinsteiger, der es bis an die Spitze der Software-Charts schafft. In dieser Woche ist das, zumindest für uns vielleicht ein bisschen überraschend, die Golfsimulation Everybody’s Golf. Sie hat in Japan aber schon eine lange Tradition und ist nach wie vor beliebt. Gut 100.000 Einheiten – Platz 1! Auch einige weitere interessante Neueinsteiger wie Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2, Nights of Azure 2 und Jake Hunter gibt es.

In den Hardware-Charts ändert sich kaum etwas. Alle Plattformen halten ihr Niveau der Vorwoche, nur Nintendo Switch muss etwas abbauen. Für den ersten Platz reichen gut 50.000 verkaufte Konsolen aber trotzdem. PlayStation 4 und Nintendo 3DS folgen fast gleichauf.

01./00. [PS4] Everybody’s Golf (Sony) {2017.08.31} (¥5.900) – 100.719 / NEW

02./02. [NSW] Splatoon 2 (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 52.320 / 1.056.500 (-4%)

03./00. [3DS] Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (Atlus) {2017.08.31} (¥6.480) – 29.887 / NEW

04./01. [NSW] Monster Hunter XX: Nintendo Switch Ver. (Capcom) (¥5.800) – 27.120 / 111.396 (-68%)

05./03. [3DS] Dragon Quest XI (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥5.980) – 22.846 / 1.693.913 (-24%)

06./00. [PS4] Nights of Azure 2 (Koei Tecmo) {2017.08.31} (¥7.300) – 18.207 / NEW

07./04. [PS4] Dragon Quest XI (Square Enix) {2017.07.29} (¥8.980) – 14.053 / 1.328.455 (-38%)

08./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 12.474 / 672.688 (-9%)

09./06. [3DS] The Snack World: TreJarers (Level 5) {2017.08.10} (¥4.800) – 10.098 / 148.070 (-32%)

10./00. [PS4] Resident Evil: Revelations (Capcom) {2017.08.31} (¥2.990) – 9.260 / NEW

11./00. [PSV] Nights of Azure 2 (Koei Tecmo) {2017.08.31} (¥6.300) – 7.168 / NEW

12./00. [3DS] Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk (Arc System Works) – 6.132 / NEW

13./10. [NSW] Arms (Nintendo) {2017.06.16} (¥5.980) – 5.183 / 214.400 (-6%)

14./08. [PSV] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (Nippon Ichi Software) (¥5.980) – 4.943 / 13.009 (-40%)

15./11. [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 4.904 / 576.067 (-4%)

16./00. [NSW] Nights of Azure 2 (Koei Tecmo) {2017.08.31} (¥7.300) – 4.463 / NEW

17./14. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) – 4.008 / 232.410 (-5%)

18./13. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: All in One Package (Square Enix) (¥4.800) – 3.829 / 22.184 (-11%)

19./09. [PS4] Yomawari: Midnight Shadows (Nippon Ichi) {2017.08.24} (¥6.980) – 3.647 / 11.902 (-55%)

20./05. [PS4] Megadimension Neptunia VIIR (Compile Heart) {2017.08.24} – 3.346 / 19.122 (-79%)

Die Hardware-Charts:

NSW – 50.074 (69.654)

PS4 – 26.384 (24.658)

3DS – 26.268 (25.210)

PSV – 3.975 (4.080)

WIU – 116 (117)

PS3 – 85 (83)

XB1 – 78 (63)

via NeoGAF