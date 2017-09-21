Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen der dieswöchigen Ausgabe des Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Spielen, die wie immer von vier Redakteuren unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören unter anderem Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch, New 3DS), Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers (PS4) und The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4).

  • Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
  • Fire Emblem Warriors (New 3DS) – 9/9/9/9 [36/40]
  • Shinobi, Koi Utsutsu: Kanmitsu Hana Emaki (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [36/40]
  • Destiny 2 (PS4) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
  • Destiny 2 (XBO) – 9/9/8/9 [35/40]
  • The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III (PS4) – 9/8/8/8 [33/40]
  • Nora to Koujo to Noraneko Heart (PS Vita) – 8/8/7/9 [32/40]
  • Genkai Tokki: Castle Panzers (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
  • Heiligenstadt no Uta (PS Vita) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]
  • Knack 2 (PS4) – 7/8/8/8 [31/40]
  • Kingdom: New Lands (Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]
  • Planet of the Eyes (PS4) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
  • Planet of the Eyes (XBO) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]

