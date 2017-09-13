Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen der dieswöchigen Ausgabe des Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Spielen, die wie immer von vier Redakteuren unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören unter anderem Everybody’s Golf (PS4) und KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS4, PSV).
- Project Cars 2 (PS4) – 9/8/9/8 [34/40]
- Everybody’s Golf (PS4) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (XBO) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Nil Admirari no Tenbin: Kuroyuri En’youtan (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Windjammers (PS4) – 8/7/7/9 [31/40]
- Windjammers (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/9 [31/40]
- KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS4) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
- KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]
- League of Evil (Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
- The Girl and the Robot (PS4) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]
- The Girl and the Robot (Wii U) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]
- Oekaki Puzzle: Pic-a-Pix (3DS) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]
- Teikoku Kaleido: Kakumei no Rondo (PS Vita) – 6/6/6/7 [25/40]
via Gematsu