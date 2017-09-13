Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen der dieswöchigen Ausgabe des Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Spielen, die wie immer von vier Redakteuren unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören unter anderem Everybody’s Golf (PS4) und KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS4, PSV).

Project Cars 2 (PS4) – 9/8/9/8 [34/40]

Everybody’s Golf (PS4) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite (XBO) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Nil Admirari no Tenbin: Kuroyuri En’youtan (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Windjammers (PS4) – 8/7/7/9 [31/40]

Windjammers (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/9 [31/40]

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS4) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Judgment on this Greedy Game! (PS Vita) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]

League of Evil (Switch) – 7/7/7/8 [29/40]

The Girl and the Robot (PS4) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]

The Girl and the Robot (Wii U) – 6/7/7/7 [27/40]

Oekaki Puzzle: Pic-a-Pix (3DS) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40]

Teikoku Kaleido: Kakumei no Rondo (PS Vita) – 6/6/6/7 [25/40] via Gematsu