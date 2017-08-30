TGS 2017: Das Lineup von Bandai Namco

By

Nach der Gamescom ist vor der Tokyo Game Show – so ist das in jedem Jahr. Kurz nach der Besuchermesse in Köln wartet die für uns sehr wichtige Tokyo Game Show im September. Bandai Namco stellte nun als einer der ersten großen Publisher das Lineup vor. Bisher veröffentlichte man nur eine Liste der Spiele, die man ausstellen wird. Es wird aber auch wieder zahlreiche Livestreams und Stage Events geben, zu denen man später genauer Auskunft gibt.

Uns erwarten unzählige neue Trailer, darunter neue Videos zu Code Vein, City Shrouded in Shadow und Gintama: Project Last Game. Eine ganze Reihe Spiele wird bereits spielbar sein. Und bestimmt hat Bandai Namco auch noch die ein oder andere unangekündigte Überraschung parat.

Die Tokyo Game Show 2017 findet vom 21. bis zum 24. September statt.