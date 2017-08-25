GC17: Interview mit Naoki Yoshida zu Final Fantasy XIV

Please find the English script below!

Bei der diesjährigen Gamescom hatten wir die Gelegenheit, ein Interview zu Final Fantasy XIV mit dem Producer und Director Naoki Yoshida und Main Scenario Writer Natsuko Ishikawa zu führen. Zusammen mit unseren Kollegen von I Know Your Game hatten wir mit den beiden ein sehr angenehmes Gespräch!

JPGames: Die Geschichte von Stormblood hat einige recht schockierende und brutale Szenen. Gab es Diskussionen, was man zeigen könne und was nicht? Wurden Szenen deswegen weggelassen?

Natsuko Ishikawa: Natürlich gab es Einschränkungen durch die Alterseinstufung, aber weil wir einen Krieg darstellten, wollten wir uns nicht vor der Tatsache verstecken, dass dieser brutal ist. Da ist nicht alles sauber und es war eine Notwendigkeit für uns, dies realistischer darzustellen.

Naoki Yoshida: Um auf die Vorschriften bezüglich Zensur zurückzukommen: Gewisse Zwischensequenzen waren bereits fertig, aber als wir diese auf Ethik und mit den verschiedenen Alterseinstufungssystemen der Länder überprüften, mussten wir gewisse Element überdenken und abändern, beispielsweise eine Szene, in welcher jemand getreten wird. Wir mussten hier sehr sorgfältig sein. Aber wie Frau Ishikawa bereits ausführte, wir fügten diese Szenen nicht ein, um diese einfach zu haben oder um für Aufsehen zu sorgen. Wir wollten sicherstellen, dass wir uns nicht vor der Realität des Krieges verstecken. Durch den Krieg sieht man, wie die Menschen gewalttätig, grausam und brutal werden. Wir besprachen das mit dem Szenario-Team und denken, dass wir diese Elemente gut eingearbeitet haben.

JPGames: Für die Vorbestellung von Stormblood in Europa erhielten die Spieler Ingame-Gegenstände und die folgende Nachricht im Spiel: „Danke, hier sind deine Gegenstände. Wir hoffen, diese werden dir dabei helfen, alles über den Blaumagier zu vergessen.“ Bedeutet das, dass wir den Blaumagier nie im Spiel sehen werden?

Naoki Yoshida: [lacht] Wer hat das geschrieben?

JPGames: Ich habe ein Bild davon, falls Sie es sehen möchten! [zeigt Bild]

Naoki Yoshida: Vielleicht war das das Lokalisierungsteam? Ich werde das überprüfen. Wie auch immer, jeder wollte den Rotmagier und den Samurai haben und fragte uns danach. Wir arbeiteten wirklich hart daran, diese beiden Jobs in Stormblood zu implementieren, und ich bin wirklich glücklich zu sehen, dass viele Leute diese verwenden. Nachdem dieser Wunsch nun erfüllt wurde, fragen jetzt viele Leute nach dem Blaumagier. Das bekommen wir natürlich mit, denken aber, dass der Job selber nicht so spannend ist, dafür aber die Fähigkeit, Feindestechniken zu erlernen. Wir denken, dass dieses Element den Blaumagier interessant macht und sein Alleinstellungsmerkmal ist. Offen gesagt denke ich, dass das kein guter Job für eine Party ist. Nehmen wir mal an, ein bestimmter Dungeon würde beispielsweise die Mundgeruch-Fähigkeit des Morbols voraussetzen. Wenn ein Blaumagier diese nun nicht hat, könnte ihn die Gruppe ablehnen. Aber nochmals, der Blaumagier ist durch die Art und Weise interessant, wie er Monsterangriffe lernen kann. Wir können derzeit nicht sagen, was wir in der Zukunft implementieren werden, aber die Gameplay-Erfahrung eines Blaumagiers ist anders als das, was wir normalerweise in Final Fantasy XIV haben. Vergesst aber bitte den Text dieser Nachricht!

I Know Your Game: Stormblood ist nun seit wenigen Wochen draußen. Denken Sie bereits über eine neue Erweiterung nach, vielleicht für nächstes Jahr?

Naoki Yoshida: [lacht] Wir können nicht zaubern, nächstes Jahr ist nicht realistisch. Unser Hauptaugenmerk liegt nun auf unserem nächsten wichtigen Update, Patch 4.1. Natürlich planen wir auch künftige Erweiterungen, wir sprechen bereits darüber.

JPGames: Ist die allumfassende Geschichte mit den Ascian bereits bis zu ihrer Auflösung durchgeplant? Wissen Sie, wie Final Fantasy XIV in vielen, vielen Jahren enden wird?

Natsuko Ishikawa: Ja, es gibt Diskussionen, wie sich die Geschichte entwickeln und zum Ende führen wird. Diesem Ziel nähern wir uns langsam. Mit dem positiven Feedback zu Stormblood und mit dem, was man bisher erleben oder nicht erleben konnte, betrachten wir die Narrative jedoch erneut und schauen, wie wir diesen Weg anpassen können.

Naoki Yoshida: Das Ziel ist immer noch da und hat sich nicht sehr stark verändert, aber wie wir dorthin kommen wollen, das mussten wir bereits anpassen. Deswegen glauben wir auch, dass derzeit niemand voraussagen kann, wie es weitergehen wird.

I Know Your Game: Final Fantasy XI war das erste MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV bekam einen Reboot und nun ist Final Fantasy XV erschienen, welches die Final-Fantasy-Formel verändert. Gibt es Pläne für ein weiteres Final-Fantasy-MMORPG oder planen Sie, Final Fantasy XIV stetig zu erweitern?

Naoki Yoshida: Zunächst zur Frage, ob es in der Zukunft ein weiteres Final-Fantasy-MMORPG geben wird: Das hängt ganz davon ab, ob unser CEO entscheidet, dass wir daran arbeiten sollen. Wenn unser Präsident dies in den nächsten zwei bis drei Jahren machen sollte, werde ich darauf wohl „was zur Hölle?“ erwidern [lacht]. Was würde dann aus Final Fantasy XIV? Derzeit sind wir die Einzigen, welche ein Final-Fantasy-MMORPG entwickeln können, oder wir glauben zumindest, dass wir dafür am geeignetsten sind. Ich sehe derzeit kein Team, welches ein solches Spiel entwickeln könnte. Wollen wir neben Final Fantasy XIV ein weiteres MMORPG machen? Die Antwort lautet nein. Es gibt noch so viele Dinge, welche wir machen wollen. In Zukunft wollen wir weiter an Final Fantasy XIV arbeiten und es hängt alles davon ab, ob wir etwas außerhalb von XIV erschaffen wollen. Ich denke nicht, dass das so bald passieren wird. Wir waren sogar offen dafür, den Namen von Final Fantasy XIV in „World of Final Fantasy“ zu ändern, aber es gibt ja nun schon ein Spiel mit diesem Titel, also… [lacht]

JPGames: Für Stormblood wurden alle Jobs und ihre Balance neu designt. Wie gingen Sie dabei vor? Begannen Sie beispielsweise mit den Heiler oder Tanks und passten danach den Rest an?

Naoki Yoshida: Bevor wir überhaupt erwogen, jeden einzelnen Job zu balancen, schauten wir die Aktionen für alle Jobs an und realisierten, dass sich da über die Jahre einiges angesammelt hatte. Wegen der kommenden Erweiterung wollten wir diese auf eine angemessene Anzahl reduzieren. So können neue Spieler diese Jobs weiterhin problemlos lernen und wir haben Platz für neue Aktionen. Also betrachteten wir alle Aktionen, hielten nach ähnlichen und weniger effektiven Ausschau und wollten uns danach auf die essentiellen Aktionen beschränken. Solche Diskussionen führten wir zunächst. Dann gab es noch Aktionen für mehrere Klassen gleichzeitig seit Version 1.0, in Teilen wurde das bereits in Final Fantasy XI genutzt, was vor allem für neue Spieler sehr verwirrend und hinderlich war. Wenn man den Krieger-Job wollte, musste man den Gladiator leveln, um eine bestimmte Fähigkeit zu erhalten, bevor man zum Krieger wechseln konnte. Das wollten wir aufräumen und fassbarer machen.

Mit diesen beiden Überlegungen im Kopf begannen wir über Rollen zu reden und wie wir mit diesen umgehen wollten. Für jede Rolle mussten wir ein Konzept finden, bevor wir zu den einzelnen Jobs übergehen konnten. Als wir beispielsweise die Tanks anschauten, waren die Krieger zuvor geeigneter als Off-Tanks und als Main-Tanks fungierten die Paladine und Dunkelritter. Wir wollten aber sicherstellen, dass jeder Job aus der Tank-Kategorie sowohl Off-Tank als auch Main-Tank sein kann, jeweils mit einzigartiger Gameplay-Mechanik. Diese Diskussion führten wir auch für die anderen Kategorien: Nahkampf-DPS, Distanz-DPS, Caster und Heiler, alle haben andere Konzepte. Danach kümmerten wir uns um die Jobs. Wir gingen das so an, weil ein Entwickler nicht an allen Jobs einer bestimmten Kategorie, beispielsweise Tanks, arbeitet. Verschiedene Leute kümmern sich um verschiedene Jobs, sogar innerhalb einer Kategorie. Wir mussten also erreichen, dass bezüglich Spielausrichtung alle am gleichen Strang ziehen, sonst würden viele einzelne Ideen herumschwirren. Wir wollten einander widersprechende Ansätze verhindern.

I Know Your Game: Wir sprachen kürzlich in Hamburg über das Balancing des PvP. Wäre euer PvP nicht eine gute eSports-Disziplin?

Naoki Yoshida: Darauf arbeiten wir tatsächlich derzeit hin mit Patch 4.2. Wir wollen es so umsetzen, dass man an diesen Ranked Matches mit 4-6 Spielern teilnehmen kann, so gesehen wird man mit seinem Team bei offiziellen Turnieren eine Rangierung erreichen können. Wir werden dann sehen können, welcher Spieler oder welches Team höher klassiert ist oder aufsteigt. Wir machen in dieser Hinsicht Fortschritte.

JPGames: Viele der Dungeons sind sehr ähnlich in ihrem Grunddesign: man hat einen linearen Weg und drei Bosse. Zu Halloween letztes Jahr gab es einen Dungeon (im Haukke-Herrenhaus), welcher komplett andere Mechaniken hatte, man vermied zum Beispiel Kämpfe. Ziehen Sie es für zukünftige Dungeons in Betracht, vom Grunddesign abzuweichen, vielleicht mit Abzweigungen?

Naoki Yoshida: Bezogen auf Dungeons, welche Teil des Hauptszenarios sind oder jene, welche man zum Sammeln von Allagischen Steinen besucht, für diese Dungeons wollen wir die Gangart beibehalten. Wir werden hier weiterhin dasselbe Muster haben, weil wir erwarten, dass die Spieler ihre Zeit nutzen wollen. Wir machen das also der Spielzeit zuliebe. Wir haben es so eingerichtet, dass die Spieler in 14-18 Minuten unseren Dungeon-Inhalt erledigen können, womit sie das täglich tun können. Das ist unser festes Muster und danach richten wir uns auch, wenn wir neue Inhalte erstellen. Das wollen wir als eine Art fixes Element von Final Fantasy XIV erhalten. Sie haben aber bereits unsere saisonalen Events erwähnt. Manchmal will unser Szenario-Team etwas Ungewöhnliches machen und man kämpft nicht, befindet sich auf einer Schleichmission. Natürlich sehen wir, dass solche Inhalte für Abwechslung sorgen und das Erlebnis verbessern. Weitere solche Inhalte sind somit sehr wahrscheinlich, tatsächlich hecken wir gerade einige Ideen aus.

I Know Your Game: Ich habe kürzlich das Remaster von Final Fantasy X-2 erworben mit Yuna in der Hauptrolle und es scheinen da viele Charaktere aus Final Fantasy X zurückzukehren. In Hamburg sprachen wir bereits über die „Rückkehr nach Ivalice“-Questreihe und ich denke, dass Final Fantasy sehr viele ikonische Charaktere bietet. Werden wir für Patch 4.2, oder vielleicht sogar für 4.1, einige der anderen Charaktere wie Squall oder Cloud als Easter-Egg oder kleine Story-Elemente sehen?

Natsuko Ishikawa: Selbstverständlich lieben auch wir diese anderen Final-Fantasy-Charaktere und möchten diese gerne wiedersehen, aber diese einfach in Final Fantasy XIV erscheinen zu lassen ist etwas, das wir nicht tun wollen. Es muss schon ins Geschehen passen und gleichzeitig das Original respektieren. Wir können jetzt natürlich nichts versprechen, wenn wir aber eine Gelegenheit sehen, werden wir es uns überlegen.

Naoki Yoshida: Wir behandeln Charaktere folgendermaßen: Vor langer Zeit habe ich entschieden, dass wenn ein Charakter bereits sein Leben gelebt und abgeschlossen hat, ich diesen dann nicht mehr zurückbringen will, weil es die Geschichte ändern würde. So wird Aerith wahrscheinlich nie einen Auftritt bekommen. Vielleicht ihr Kostüm, wenn die Leute das tragen wollen. Sie verkauft nur Blumen. Wir hatten einmal eine Kollaboration mit Lightning Returns und wir sprachen mit dem Lightning-Returns-Team, damit Lightning in XIV als Teil der XIIIer-Saga auftaucht, bevor sie gerufen wird, um als l’Cie ihre Bestimmung in Lightning Returns zu erfüllen. Nachdem sie ihren Auftrag in Eorzea erledigt hat, kehrt sie zurück, was Teil der Geschichte ist. Das meinen wir damit, wenn wir sagen, dass wir die Charaktere so einbauen, dass es in der Final-Fantasy-Saga insgesamt Sinn macht.

JPGames: Zum Schluss habe ich noch eine persönliche Frage: Was ist Ihr Lieblings-Dungeon und -Primae-Kampf, und warum?

Naoki Yoshida: Dungeon… [denkt nach] der mit dem Tombery…

JPGames: Der Palast des Wanderers!

Naoki Yoshida: Ja! Ich habe großen Spaß dabei, so schnell wie möglich durch den Dungeon zu kommen, wie ein Wettrennen. Ich habe das schon einige hundert Mal gemacht! Und Primae… es ist technisch gesehen vielleicht kein Primae, aber ich sage die Verschlungenen Schatten von Bahamut 2 – 4, Nael Deus Darnus. Wir haben diesen Inhalt zwar selber erstellt, aber selber da hineinzugehen und den Kampf zu machen, die Party-Mitglieder zu sammeln, durch die Phasen voranzuschreiten und den Jubel meiner Gruppenmitglieder zu hören, das ist eine wirklich großartige Erfahrung.

Natsuko Ishikawa: Das Haukke-Herrenhaus, weil… für den normalen Modus habe ich das Story-Szenario geschrieben und wir hatten kürzlich das Halloween-Event, wo wir das Haukke-Herrenhaus als Schauplatz nutzen konnten. Man bekommt dort dieses unheimliche Herrenhaus-Gefühl, welches man in Final Fantasy XIV nicht oft antrifft. Die Möbel dort sind ebenfalls sehr hübsch, ein sehr gotisches Design. Für den Primae habe ich zuerst an Sophia gedacht, aber Yoshida hat mich eben an die Spannung von Nael Deus Darnus erinnert und daran, dass ich diesen Kampf sehr genossen habe!

Mit Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood (unser Test hier) ist seit einigen Tagen die neueste Erweiterung zu Final Fantasy XIV erhältlich. Auch weiterhin ist Final Fantasy XIV natürlich 30 Tage lang kostenlos anspielbar. Die kostenlose Testversion erlaubt es jedem, alle verfügbaren Inhalte bis Stufe 35 zu spielen, bis zu acht Charaktere zu erstellen und die verschiedenen spielbaren Völker, Klassen und Jobs ohne Einschränkung auf die Spielzeit zu erleben. Für die kostenlose Testversion kann man sich hier anmelden.

Für Neueinsteiger gibt es die Final Fantasy XIV: Complete Edition, die alle Erweiterungen umfasst.

English Version:

At this year’s gamescom, we had the opportunity to interview Final Fantasy XIV producer and director Naoki Yoshida and main scenario writer Natsuko Ishikawa. Together with our colleagues from „I Know Your Game“, we had a really nice and enjoyable chat with both of them!

JPGames: The story scenes of Stormblood are sometimes quite shocking or brutal. Were there a lot of discussions of what can be shown? Were scenes censored?

Natsuko Ishikawa: Of course there were limitations in terms of game rating systems, but because we were depicting a war, we didn’t want to run away from the fact that it is brutal. We wanted to show that it is not all clean, but it was a necessity for us to depict it more realistically.

Naoki Yoshida: Speaking of those regulations in terms of censorship: There were certain cutscenes we had already created but once we ran it through ethics check and the various country’s rating review systems, there were certain elements we had to revisit and redo, for example a scene where someone is stepped on. We had to check that very carefully. But just like Miss Ishikawa said, we did not put in those scenes just for the sake of having them in there or to create a sort of buzz. We wanted to make sure we are not running away from the reality of war. Through war you see mankind become violent, cruel and brutal. We discussed it with the scenario team and feel that we have done a good job in incorporating those elements.

JPGames: When players preordered Stormblood in Europe, they would get in-game items and an in-game „Thank you“-message that would say: „Thank you, here are your items. We hope they will help you forget all about Blue Mage.“ Does this mean we will never see a Blue Mage in the game?

Naoki Yoshida: [laughs] Who wrote that thing?

JPGames: I have a picture if you want to see! [shows the picture]

Naoki Yoshida: Maybe the localization team? I will double-check on that. Anyway, regarding jobs everyone wanted to have a Red Mage and Samurai and asked us for it. We worked really hard to implement both jobs in Stormblood and I am really happy to see that many people are using them. Now this desire has been fulfilled, now many people ask about Blue Mage. We recognize that new desire, but think that the job itself is not so interesting and it is rather his ability to acquire enemy techniques. That’s the element that we believe makes Blue Mage interesting and is his identity. To be completely honest, I think it is not a good job in party play because imagine a certain dungeon requires e.g. Marlboro’s Breath attack. If the Blue Mage does not have that, the party might reject the player. But again, Blue Mage is interesting because the way it can learn monster attacks. At this time we cannot say what we implement in the future, but the type of gameplay experience you can achieve through Blue Mage is something different than what we normally have in Final Fantasy XIV. But please forget the text of the „Thank you“-message.

I Know Your Game: It’s been a few weeks since Stormblood came out. Do you already think about a new expansion for next year maybe?

Naoki Yoshida: [laughs] We are not magicians, next year is not realistic. Our main focus now is working on our next major update, Patch 4.1. Of course we also have to start planning for future expansions, so we started talking about future planning.

JPGames: Is the overarching story with the Ascians already planned out to its conclusion? Do you know how Final Fantasy XIV will end in many, many years?

Natsuko Ishikawa: Yes, there are discussions how the overarching story will expand and lead to the final conclusion. We are slowly progressing towards a goal. However, with the positive reaction to Stormblood and with what people were able to experience or were not able to experience, we are revisiting the path along the narrative to see how we can adjust the path.

Naoki Yoshida: The image of our goal is still there and it has not changed very dramatically, but the way how to arrive there, there were already changes we had to make. Because of that we feel that nobody can predict what is going to happen at this point.

I Know Your Game: Final Fantasy XI was the first MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV got a reboot and now Final Fantasy XV is out, which is a change of pace of the Final Fantasy formula. For the future, are there plans for another Final Fantasy MMORPG or are you planning to expand Final Fantasy XIV over and over again?

Naoki Yoshida: First, to answer your question if there will be a new Final Fantasy MMORPG in the future: That all depends on if our CEO decides that this is something we have to work on. If our president decides to do this within the next two or three years, I am prepared to push back like „what the hell?“ [laughs]. What will happen to Final Fantasy XIV? Currently we are the only ones who can make a Final Fantasy MMORPG, or at least we think we are the most suitable. I can’t currently see another team creating this kind of Final Fantasy game. Do we want to make another MMORPG separate from Final Fantasy XIV? The answer is no. We still have a lot of things that we want to do, there are still a lot of elements available to us. For the future, we still want to work on expanding Final Fantasy XIV and it all depends on if we want to move on to create something outside of XIV. I don’t think that will happen for a while. We were even open to changing the name of Final Fantasy XIV to „World of Final Fantasy“, but then there is already another game with that title, so… [laughs]

JPGames: For Stormblood you redesigned all the jobs and their balance. How did you do that? Did you start with jobs like healers or tanks and then adjusted the rest, for example?

Naoki Yoshida: Before we even considered balancing each individual job, we looked at the actions available for all the jobs and realized that we accumulated so many over the years. In consideration for the future expansion, we wanted to reduce it to a good amount of actions. Like this, new players can still smoothly learn those jobs and we have room for expanding on the actions. So we looked at all actions and looked for those that were similar in nature or not as effective as other ones and then wanted to narrow it down to essential actions. Those were the initial discussions we had about this. Also, the element of cross-class actions that was already in version 1.0, and also parts of Final Fantasy XI used this, was very confusing, especially for new players it could be a hindrance. If you wanted to get the Warrior job you had to level your Gladiator to obtain a certain skill before you could change to Warrior. We wanted to clean that up and make it easier to grasp. With these two considerations in mind, we then started to discuss roles and how we wanted to address each category of role. We needed to find a concept for each role before we then could boil down to the individual jobs. For example, when we looked at the tank role, previously the Warrior seemed more suitable for off tank while the main tanks where Paladin or Dark Knight. But we wanted to make sure that each individual job within the tank role category can do both off tank and main tank and still have their own unique gameplay experience. That discussion went on for the other categories too: melee DPS, ranged DPS, casters and healers, all have different concepts for those categories. After this, we looked at the individual jobs. The reason we approached it in this way is because one developer does not look at all the jobs within a certain category, for example tanks. There are different people who handle the different jobs even within the same category. So we needed to make sure that everyone is on the same page regarding game alignment with our ideas, before we have many individual ideas floating around. We wanted to prevent differing ideas that conflicted with each other.

I Know Your Game: Recently in Hamburg we talked about the balancing of PvP. Wouldn’t your PvP make a good discipline for eSports?

Naoki Yoshida: This is actually something that we are working on towards Patch 4.2. We want to make it so you can register for these ranked matches with 4-6 players, and you can achieve rankings with your team in official tournaments, so to speak. Then we can see which player or team is ranking higher or advancing. We are progressing in that direction.

JPGames: Many dungeons are very similar in their basic design: you have linear paths and three bosses. Last year’s Halloween event dungeon (in Haukke Manor) was completely different in mechanics, you avoided enemies for example. Do you consider for future dungeons to change the basic design with, e.g. branching paths?

Naoki Yoshida: Regarding dungeon content that is part of the main scenario quest or those that you want to go in and farm for Allagan Tomestones, for those dungeons we do not want to change the pace. We want to continue having this similar pattern, because we’re expecting players to utilize their gameplay time. So we are doing this for the sake of playtime. We calculated it in such a way that players can get through our dungeon content in about 14-18 minutes and thus you can enjoy this on a daily basis. We established this as a set pattern and so can continue to create new experiences like them. We want to keep this as a sort of integral element of Final Fantasy XIV. However, you mentioned our seasonal event. Sometimes our scenario team wants to do something out of the ordinary and you are not going into battle, it might be a stealth mission, you are sneaking around. Of course we consider this content as a variation for our players to add to their gameplay experience. The possibility of such content to be implemented is extremely high and, in fact, there are already some ideas brewing.

I Know Your Game: I recently picked up the remaster of Final Fantasy X-2 with shooting star Yuna and it appears to me that a lot of characters from Final Fantasy X reappear there. Back in Hamburg when we talked about the „Return to Ivalice“ quest line and I think that Final Fantasy has so much iconic characters to offer. For Patch 4.2 or maybe even 4.1, do we get to see some of the other characters like Squall or Cloud in Easter eggs or little story elements?

Natsuko Ishikawa: Of course we also love those Final Fantasy characters and have the desire to see them again, but just simply having a character appear in Final Fantasy XIV is something we don’t want to do. We want to make sure that it matches into the scenario and that it blends in, while it pays respect to the original material. Of course we can’t promise you anything at this moment, but if we see an opportunity to incorporate them, we’ll consider it.

Naoki Yoshida: In terms of handling characters, I decided a long ago that if the character has already fulfilled and lived his full life that was intended for him or her, I do not intend on bringing them back, because that would change history. For example, Aerith will probably never make an appearance. Maybe Aerith’s costume if people want to wear that. She just sells flowers. At one point, we had the collaboration with Lightning Returns and we actually spoke with the Lightning Returns team so that Lightning appears in XIV as part of the XIII saga, before she is called upon to fulfill her destiny as a l’Cie in Lightning Returns. After she has fulfilled her mission in Eorzea, she returns and it is part of the story. That is what we mean when we say we really want to incorporate the character so that it makes sense in the overall Final Fantasy saga.

JPGames: At the end of the interview, I have a personal question to both of you: What is your favorite dungeon and Primal fight, and why?

Naoki Yoshida: Dungeon… [thinks] the one with the Tonberry…

JPGames: The Wanderer’s Palace!

Naoki Yoshida: Yes! I have such an enjoyable experience in this dungeon trying to get as quickly through the dungeon as possible, like a time attack. I’ve done it a few hundred times! And Primal… this may technically not be a Primal, but The Second Coil of Bahamut – Turn 4, Nael Deus Darnus. I mean, it is content we created ourselves, but actually going in there and doing the battle, gathering the party members, progressing through the phases and hearing the cheers of my party members is just such a great experience.

Natsuko Ishikawa: Haukke Manor, because… in the normal mode, I wrote the story scenario for this and recently we had the Halloween event and could use the Haukke manor as the stage for this special event. It’s a very haunted mansion-type of feeling there, which you don’t see very often in Final Fantasy XIV. Also the furniture from this area is really nice, a very Gothic design. And for the Primal, I thought about Sophia first, but actually listening to Yoshida talk about the excitement of Nael Deus Darnus reminded me about this fight and I greatly enjoyed it!