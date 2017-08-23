Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die Wertungen der Rezensionen der dieswöchigen Ausgabe des Famitsu-Magazins sind veröffentlicht worden. Zu den Spielen, die wieder von vier Rezensenten unabhängig voneinander getestet wurden, gehören unter anderem Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (PS4, PSV, Switch) und Sonic Mania (PS4, XBO, Switch).

Etrian Mystery Dungeon 2 (3DS) – 8/8/8/9 [33/40]

Undertale (PS4) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]

Undertale (PS Vita) – 8/9/8/8 [33/40]

Sonic Mania (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Sonic Mania (XBO) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Sonic Mania (Switch) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (Switch) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Graceful Explosion Machine (PS4) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]

Graceful Explosion Machine (Switch) – 8/7/8/7 [30/40]

FlatOut 4: Total Insanity (PS4) – 8/7/7/8 [30/40]

Jake Hunter Detective Story: Ghost of the Dusk (3DS) – 7/8/8/7 [30/40]

Crank In (PS Vita) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

Infinite Minigolf (PS4) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

Infinite Minigolf (Switch) – 7/7/8/7 [29/40]

Sundered (PS4) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]

Puzzle Adventure Blockle (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]

Smashbox Arena (PSVR) – 7/7/7/6 [27/40] via Gematsu