Die neuesten Wertungen der japanischen Famitsu

Die neue Ausgabe der Famitsu ist in Japan erschienen und auch in dieser wurden wieder ein paar Spiele von vier Redakteuren unabhängig voneinander getestet und bewertet. In dieser Woche wurden unter anderem Exile Election (PS4, PSV), Gun Gun Pixies (PSV) und Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) getestet.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Switch) – 9/9/9/8 [35/40]
- Drawn to Life (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- A Clockwork Ley-Line (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Flinthook (PS4) – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]
- Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultimate Mission X (3DS) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- Exile Election (PS4) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Exile Election (PS Vita) – 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
- Kero Blaster (PS4) – 8/8/7/8 [31/40]
- Gun Gun Pixies (PS Vita) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
- Song of Memories (PS4) – 7/8/7/7 [29/40]
- Hana Saki: Work Spring! (PS Vita) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (PS4) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap (Switch) – 7/7/7/7 [28/40]
- End Sleep (PS Vita) – 6/6/7/6 [25/40]
via Gematsu