Japanische Verkaufscharts: 23. bis 29. Januar 2017

Die aktuellen japanischen Verkaufszahlen der Woche vom 23. bis zum 29. Januar 2017 liegen vor. Resident Evil 7: biohazard kann sich deutlich an die Spitze der Charts setzen. Es verkaufte sich 187.000 Mal für PlayStation 4. Dadurch konnte auch die Konsole selbst ein wenig zulegen und setzt sich in den Hardware-Charts von Nintendo 3DS ab.
- 01./00. [PS4] Resident Evil 7: biohazard (Capcom) {2017.01.26} (¥7.990) – 187.306 / NEW
- 02./00. [PSV] Uta no Prince-Sama: Repeat Love (Broccoli) {2017.01.26} (¥5.800) – 29.008 / NEW
- 03./05. [3DS] Pokemon Sun / Moon (Pokemon Co.) {2016.11.18} (¥4.980) – 20.343 / 3.112.620 (-3%)
- 04./02. [3DS] Poochy & Yoshi’s Woolly World (Nintendo) {2017.01.19} (¥4.700) – 17.869 / 57.424 (-55%)
- 05./01. [PS4] Gravity Rush 2 (Sony) {2017.01.19} (¥6.900) – 15.798 / 90.159 (-79%)
- 06./06. [3DS] Yo-Kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki (Level 5) {2016.12.15} (¥4.800) – 13.017 / 642.246 (-38%)
- 07./09. [3DS] Super Mario Maker for 3DS (Nintendo) {2016.12.01} (¥4.700) – 12.150 / 941.119 (-15%)
- 08./04. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts HD II.8 (Square Enix) {2017.01.12} (¥6.800) – 11.243 / 171.798 (-51%)
- 09./08. [PSV] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft) (¥6.400) – 9.734 / 101.844 (-39%)
- 10./03. [PS4] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥7.990) – 7.411 / 45.608 (-81%)
- 11./12. [PS4] Grand Theft Auto V [New Price Edition] (Take-Two) (¥4.990) – 6.447 / 259.321 (-14%)
- 12./13. [PSV] Minecraft: PS Vita Edition (Sony) {2015.03.19} (¥2.400) – 5.808 / 1.096.016 (-15%)
- 13./10. [3DS] Momotaro Dentetsu 2017 (Nintendo) {2016.12.22} (¥4.980) – 5.621 / 275.348 (-35%)
- 14./07. [PSV] Valkyria Revolution (Sega) {2017.01.19} (¥6.990) – 5.121 / 23.339 (-72%)
- 15./00. [PSV] Sousei no Onmyouji (Bandai Namco) {2017.01.26} (¥5.700) – 4.681 / NEW
- 16./15. [3DS] Animal Crossing: New Leaf – Welcome amiibo (Nintendo) (¥2.700) – 4.607 / 117.404 (-8%)
- 17./14. [PS4] Final Fantasy XV (Square Enix) {2016.11.29} (¥8.800) – 4.600 / 928.231 (-21%)
- 18./11. [PS4] Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (Spike Chunsoft) (¥7.400) – 4.342 / 52.302 (-45%)
- 19./16. [3DS] Miitopia (Nintendo) {2016.12.08} (¥4.700) – 4.213 / 161.160 (-12%)
- 20./00. [PSV] New Game! The Challenge Stage! (5pb.) {2017.01.26} (¥7.300) – 3.662 / NEW
Die Hardware-Charts:
- PS4 – 40.671 (33.376)
- 3DS – 24.707 (26.057)
- PSV – 10.553 (11.521)
- WIU – 710 (794)
- PS3 – 579 (557)
- XB1 – 231 (35)
via NeoGAF